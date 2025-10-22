“He Should Sue Her”: Woman Fired For Exposing Customer With No Underwear, Sparks Heated Debate

A delivery driver for the American food delivery company DoorDash had her account suspended and was fired after reporting an alleged s**ual assault incident at work.
Livie Rose Henderson, who goes by @irlmonsterhighdoll on TikTok, said she was unexpectedly banned from the platform after a male customer indecently exposed himself to her.
She claimed that on October 12, she arrived at the customer’s residence to make a contactless delivery. Henderson noticed that his door was “wide open” with the lights on, so she saw the man lying “asleep” on his couch with his pants and underwear pulled down to his ankles.
A DoorDash delivery driver, Livie Rose Henderson, was fired after reporting an alleged assault incident
Henderson posted a video as proof. The since-deleted clip showed a man lying on his sofa with the door open and his pants and underwear pulled down.
The New Yorker told her followers that she had posted about the alleged assault several times, but TikTok repeatedly took down her videos.
Henderson said a male customer indecently exposed himself during a contactless delivery
She said she had reported the customer to DoorDash and he was subsequently banned from the platform.
However, Henderson’s account was also deactivated two days after she reported the incident.
“I’ve just lost my job, and they won’t tell me why,” she said. “I’ve lost my job, my only way to pay my bills and make a living. I’ve also gotten assaulted, and the police are doing nothing to help me.”
The woman claimed that the company is supposed to send terminated workers an email explaining the reason for their accounts being deactivated, along with a link to an appeal, but she never received such an email.
Still, she filed an appeal without knowing why she had been removed from the platform.
“I didn’t even know what to explain in it because I don’t know what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is,” Henderson said.
The food delivery worker posted a video of the scene on TikTok, which later got taken down
The content creator claimed that her appeal was denied shortly after she submitted it. She said she contacted the company multiple times seeking clarity about the decision but was never given an explanation.
A support agent she spoke with gave her access to her DoorDash debit card, allowing her to retrieve her earnings.
After reporting the customer to DoorDash, Henderson claimed her account was deactivated without explanation
DoorDash addressed the incident in a statement released on October 16 on social media, saying the company “never deactivates someone” for reporting s*xual assault, harassment, or abuse.
“We take these reports incredibly seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and support those affected,” DoorDash stated.
After Henderson reported the situation that made her feel “unsafe,” DoorDash said it launched an investigation into the case.
The company clarified that it had fired Henderson because she posted a video showing the customer inside his residence and publicly disclosed his personal details, which constituted a “clear violation” of its policies.
DoorDash also confirmed that the customer’s account had been deactivated and that Henderson had been given “full access” to her earnings.
The statement concluded, “We know these are sensitive situations, and we want every Dasher to know: if you ever feel unsafe or experience something concerning, come to us. We’re here to listen, act, and support.”
In a follow-up video, Henderson claimed that the company finally sent her an official email explaining why she had been fired at the same time it released the public statement, so she learned the news on social media just like everyone else.
She also shared that a police officer later came to her home to ask if she wanted to press charges against the individual, which she agreed to do. However, upon further review of the video, officers informed her that she had no case, given that the man was inside his own residence and not in public.
“I’ve just lost my job, and they won’t tell me why,” she said
Henderson argued that the man’s behavior still constituted a case of exhibitionism, as he had his front door open and lights on, allowing any passerby to see him.
She noted that the man had ample time to cover up between placing his order and receiving his delivery, suggesting that he had exposed himself to her intentionally.
“That was something against my own will,” Henderson said of seeing the customer with his pants and underwear down.
DoorDash later released a statement addressing the case
“That man lives in a duplex. If I wasn’t the target, you still shouldn’t be whacking it off, whether you’re drunk or under the influence of any substances, with your door wide open.”
She added that anybody could have walked out of the apartment or passed by his house and see him undressed, including a child.
“Anybody walking by on the sidewalk and getting a glance would be a victim.”
