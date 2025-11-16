50 Kids Who Took Costumes To Another Level And “Won” Halloween

If it were up to kids, every day would be Halloween. Just think about it: they are encouraged to go from door to door and ask for candy, they are allowed to eat buckets of it (and even if not, they can still hide their stash), they can dress up as the craziest things and be applauded for it.
Speaking of the latter, if you want to see real Halloween action, you gotta look at kids making their costumes, because oh em gee, these little daredevils are competitive (just like their parents!).
So just in time for the spooky night of 2022, Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most entertaining, creative and hands-down jaw-dropping kids’ Halloween costumes below. Scroll down, upvote your favorite ones and let the inspiration in!
#1 Couldn’t Resist Dressing Up Our Two-Year-Old Triplets As Hobbits For Halloween (Girl, Boy, Boy)
Image source: Wolfie305
#2 Me And My Kid Dressed Up For Starfleet Command
Image source: DinoIgnacio
#3 My Son’s Halloween Costume, He Worked Hard, Show Him Some Love
Image source: Apprehensive-Mood-69
#4 6 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And My Son Looks Just Like A Plastic Green Army Man
Image source: keely_bee
#5 My Daughter Feeding Mac N’ Cheese To Her Cousin On Halloween
Image source: lbnlaxer
#6 My Wife Did An Awesome Job With My Little Dude’s Halloween Costume This Year
Image source: hockeyguy73822
#7 Family Costumes Are The Best
Image source: Duanecia
#8 My Dog, Cousin It, And My Daughter, Wednesday Addams
Image source: missbreton
#9 She Wanted To Become Her Meemaw For Halloween
Image source: Nightwitcherxox
#10 For Parents Of Kids Who Want To Be Hobbits For The Halloween. Men’s Socks Over Crocs, Then Paint. If You Want To Get Fancy, You Can Glue A Sole On
Image source: tomfowlerbug
#11 This Costume
Image source: laurifroggy
#12 Halloween Costume 2021
Image source: golden_girl98
#13 3D Printed For My Daughter
Image source: joeklavo
#14 Sticky Bandits
Image source: dannyboydonnel1
#15 My Son Decided To Rick Roll The School For Halloween
Image source: Doom____Slayer
#16 I Made Both The Cute Little Human And The Sandy Cheeks Costume
Image source: @estradapaolaa
#17 Everything About This Is Just Awesome. Best Halloween Costumes
Image source: vanillaiceofficial
#18 My Son And I For Halloween. The Banana Gets Revenge
Image source: Googlewhacking
#19 My 3-Year-Old Couldn’t Decide On A Costume. She Went With “Flying Bunny Bear”
Image source: AverageJimmy8
#20 My Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween
Image source: graffiti600
#21 My 8-Year-Old Asked To Be An Anglerfish For Halloween But Only If I Could Make It Light Up
Image source: holymolym
#22 My 4-Year-Old Chose Her Costume. I Broke Out The Sewing Machine. That’s My Girl
Image source: Realistic_Run_2586
#23 It’s The Hard Knock Life For This Toddler. Happy Halloween From My Daughter
Image source: lampicklerick
#24 Daughter’s Halloween Costume: Plague Doctor
Image source: Beamus76
#25 My Nephew As Tigger, And His Trusty Sidekick Eeyore For Halloween
Image source: sethaeme
#26 My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween
Image source: brandoj23
#27 Incredible Homemade Eagle Costume
Image source: onablanketwithmybaby
#28 My Husband Made Our Son His First Halloween Costume
Image source: Mskitte
#29 Baby Dressed Up As A Sandwich For Halloween
Image source: DiamondFireYT
#30 I Spotted This Family Today, It’s My Favorite Costume So Far
Image source: DonjiDonji
#31 First Halloween. Wife Made The Costumes
Image source: DjModus
#32 My Homemade UFO Alien Abduction Costume Tutorial
Image source: motherofgrom
#33 The Doc Is In
Image source: AKManns
#34 My Kids Love Pokemon Go, So I Made Them Halloween Costumes
Image source: TerpBE
#35 My Son’s Halloween Costume. Thought Maybe Some Of You All Would Like It
Image source: diqfilet_
#36 Not Sure If It Was A Wednesday Or A Friday But My Kids Seriously Rocked These Costumes
Image source: UptonDide
#37 I Made My Daughter’s Halloween Costume
Image source: SepNovJul
#38 My Son Is Ready For Halloween
Image source: Odlavso
#39 Bob Ross Zombie Hunter
Image source: Prothtate
#40 My Daughter Said She Wanted To Be A Sandwich For Halloween So My Husband Made This Costume For Her
Image source: montessorusrex
#41 Our Daughter Invented Sweeneywise For Her Halloween Costume This Year
Image source: HisNameIsRobrtBelchr
#42 My Wife, Son And I Made Homemade “Up” Costumes This Year
Image source: drewthebaker
#43 Favorite Costumes
Image source: ZombieCreep
#44 My Daughter’s First Halloween Costume
Image source: hates-his-job
#45 Son Wanted To Be Aang For Halloween. Nailed It
Image source: bigwilliestylez
#46 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Hornet For Halloween. Here’s The Costume We Made For Her
Image source: davefp
#47 I Normally Don’t Post Much Personal Stuff On Here, But I Had To Show Off The Helmets I Made For My Boys’ Halloween This Year. Printed On My Trusty Ender 3s
Image source: eric3dee
#48 My And My Kids’ Halloween Costumes 10 Years Ago
Image source: quantumryan
#49 My Wife And Kids’ Halloween Costumes
Image source: InfidelCB
#50 Worked On My Stepson’s Scorpion Costume For A Month. Happy Halloween
Image source: TheJessicka
Follow Us