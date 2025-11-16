50 Kids Who Took Costumes To Another Level And “Won” Halloween

If it were up to kids, every day would be Halloween. Just think about it: they are encouraged to go from door to door and ask for candy, they are allowed to eat buckets of it (and even if not, they can still hide their stash), they can dress up as the craziest things and be applauded for it.

Speaking of the latter, if you want to see real Halloween action, you gotta look at kids making their costumes, because oh em gee, these little daredevils are competitive (just like their parents!).

So just in time for the spooky night of 2022, Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most entertaining, creative and hands-down jaw-dropping kids’ Halloween costumes below. Scroll down, upvote your favorite ones and let the inspiration in!

#1 Couldn’t Resist Dressing Up Our Two-Year-Old Triplets As Hobbits For Halloween (Girl, Boy, Boy)

Image source: Wolfie305

#2 Me And My Kid Dressed Up For Starfleet Command

Image source: DinoIgnacio

#3 My Son’s Halloween Costume, He Worked Hard, Show Him Some Love

Image source: Apprehensive-Mood-69

#4 6 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And My Son Looks Just Like A Plastic Green Army Man

Image source: keely_bee

#5 My Daughter Feeding Mac N’ Cheese To Her Cousin On Halloween

Image source: lbnlaxer

#6 My Wife Did An Awesome Job With My Little Dude’s Halloween Costume This Year

Image source: hockeyguy73822

#7 Family Costumes Are The Best

Image source: Duanecia

#8 My Dog, Cousin It, And My Daughter, Wednesday Addams

Image source: missbreton

#9 She Wanted To Become Her Meemaw For Halloween

Image source: Nightwitcherxox

#10 For Parents Of Kids Who Want To Be Hobbits For The Halloween. Men’s Socks Over Crocs, Then Paint. If You Want To Get Fancy, You Can Glue A Sole On

Image source: tomfowlerbug

#11 This Costume

Image source: laurifroggy

#12 Halloween Costume 2021

Image source: golden_girl98

#13 3D Printed For My Daughter

Image source: joeklavo

#14 Sticky Bandits

Image source: dannyboydonnel1

#15 My Son Decided To Rick Roll The School For Halloween

Image source: Doom____Slayer

#16 I Made Both The Cute Little Human And The Sandy Cheeks Costume

Image source: @estradapaolaa

#17 Everything About This Is Just Awesome. Best Halloween Costumes

Image source: vanillaiceofficial

#18 My Son And I For Halloween. The Banana Gets Revenge

Image source: Googlewhacking

#19 My 3-Year-Old Couldn’t Decide On A Costume. She Went With “Flying Bunny Bear”

Image source: AverageJimmy8

#20 My Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween

Image source: graffiti600

#21 My 8-Year-Old Asked To Be An Anglerfish For Halloween But Only If I Could Make It Light Up

Image source: holymolym

#22 My 4-Year-Old Chose Her Costume. I Broke Out The Sewing Machine. That’s My Girl

Image source: Realistic_Run_2586

#23 It’s The Hard Knock Life For This Toddler. Happy Halloween From My Daughter

Image source: lampicklerick

#24 Daughter’s Halloween Costume: Plague Doctor

Image source: Beamus76

#25 My Nephew As Tigger, And His Trusty Sidekick Eeyore For Halloween

Image source: sethaeme

#26 My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween

Image source: brandoj23

#27 Incredible Homemade Eagle Costume

Image source: onablanketwithmybaby

#28 My Husband Made Our Son His First Halloween Costume

Image source: Mskitte

#29 Baby Dressed Up As A Sandwich For Halloween

Image source: DiamondFireYT

#30 I Spotted This Family Today, It’s My Favorite Costume So Far

Image source: DonjiDonji

#31 First Halloween. Wife Made The Costumes

Image source: DjModus

#32 My Homemade UFO Alien Abduction Costume Tutorial

Image source: motherofgrom

#33 The Doc Is In

Image source: AKManns

#34 My Kids Love Pokemon Go, So I Made Them Halloween Costumes

Image source: TerpBE

#35 My Son’s Halloween Costume. Thought Maybe Some Of You All Would Like It

Image source: diqfilet_

#36 Not Sure If It Was A Wednesday Or A Friday But My Kids Seriously Rocked These Costumes

Image source: UptonDide

#37 I Made My Daughter’s Halloween Costume

Image source: SepNovJul

#38 My Son Is Ready For Halloween

Image source: Odlavso

#39 Bob Ross Zombie Hunter

Image source: Prothtate

#40 My Daughter Said She Wanted To Be A Sandwich For Halloween So My Husband Made This Costume For Her

Image source: montessorusrex

#41 Our Daughter Invented Sweeneywise For Her Halloween Costume This Year

Image source: HisNameIsRobrtBelchr

#42 My Wife, Son And I Made Homemade “Up” Costumes This Year

Image source: drewthebaker

#43 Favorite Costumes

Image source: ZombieCreep

#44 My Daughter’s First Halloween Costume

Image source: hates-his-job

#45 Son Wanted To Be Aang For Halloween. Nailed It

Image source: bigwilliestylez

#46 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Hornet For Halloween. Here’s The Costume We Made For Her

Image source: davefp

#47 I Normally Don’t Post Much Personal Stuff On Here, But I Had To Show Off The Helmets I Made For My Boys’ Halloween This Year. Printed On My Trusty Ender 3s

Image source: eric3dee

#48 My And My Kids’ Halloween Costumes 10 Years Ago

Image source: quantumryan

#49 My Wife And Kids’ Halloween Costumes

Image source: InfidelCB

#50 Worked On My Stepson’s Scorpion Costume For A Month. Happy Halloween

Image source: TheJessicka

