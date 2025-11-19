Hey Pandas, What Things Do People Do That Make You Uncomfortable?

by

People do things that make ME uncomfortable, HBU?

#1

I can not STAND people who eat loudly. The sound of someone chewing, smacking their lips, making these “mmm mmm mmm” sounds, or eating with their mouths open just make me want to scream. It’s to the point that I’ve literally stood up and walked away from a table to avoid hearing that sound.

#2

Little kids stare at me a lot.
One particular classmate stares at me constantly and smiles, it’s unnerving.
Few years ago, a different classmate did the same thing.

#3

People saying VERY sexual things to me, and a LOT of people have touched me on my chest, on guy did that and said. . . “sorry, I forgot you were a girl”

#4

I absolutely hate it when I’m at work sitting at my desk in an open plan office space doing my job and minding my own business, when people decide that the best place to hold their little gossip sessions or impromptu work meetings is RIGHT BEHIND ME!
People, we have meeting rooms for a freaking reason, could you kindly F%%$ing use one instead of right behind me everytime.

#5

Staring blankly

Speaking to me like a pesky, uneducated kid.

Telling me to do something that I was about to do, anyways, and, on top of that, getting mad that I said I was about to do that.

Getting mad or annoyed at me for dropping something, like my hat or mitts.

#6

Men asking if I’ll stop being lesbian for them. Nope.

#7

when people ask what i have “down there”. disgusting people

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Awkward Realizations That Turned Lifelong Mistakes Into Breakthroughs
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Byron Baes
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2022
Exclusive: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Son Makes Bombshell Claims About Dad’s Passing
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Reports Of Fake Warning Signs In Spain Emerge Amidst The Influx Of British Tourists
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Kevin?”: Woman Can Hear Her Neighbor Talk To Her Cat, Ends Up “Trolling” Him When He’s Desperately Looking For It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.