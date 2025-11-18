Parents Are Determined To Name Son Vivian, People Online Suggest They Rethink Their Choice

Giving a name to a baby can be a tough task. Not only because it will stick with the kid for a long time but also due to the pressure of finding a beautiful and unique enough name. So, some parents look for inspiration in the oddest places or come up with the oddest names.
Today’s OP decided to name their baby a unisex name that, in current times, is typically assigned to girls. And well, people online didn’t shy away from pointing out what a bad idea this was.
More info: Reddit
What should you do when a name you so badly want to name your kid is quite controversial?
Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)
A parent who will soon have a baby boy decided to name him Vivian, a name that several men have been named in their family before
Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/Bossbihrunninit
They wrote about this idea on Reddit to ask netizens whether it’s an authentic and modern enough name for a baby
Today’s OP will soon become a parent of a baby boy. With a new baby comes not only the responsibility of their care but also the responsibility of giving them a proper name.
After all, the name a parent chooses for their kid will be stuck with them, at least until they’re old enough to change it. This age differs depending on the country the kid is a citizen of. For instance, in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the person must be over 16 years old to do that independently. Up until then, the parent’s consent is needed.
Even after changing the name, the damage of a badly chosen name isn’t completely wiped out. After all, a name is one of the things that construct a person’s identity. It’s a thing that they associate with and understand themselves through.
But it’s not only that. A name is one of the first things people learn about the individual. It can shape the way they perceive them. And in many cases, getting rid of the first impression in someone’s mind can be a tough job, as people are inclined to stick to them even when they’re presented with contrary evidence.
So, when having the important responsibility of baby naming, parents find many inspirations for the names. Some go through the most popular name lists, and others strive for deep meaning or nice sounds.
Family history also quite frequently serves as inspiration for baby names. That’s where today’s OP got an idea for their upcoming son. In their family, several men were named “Vivian.” And so, the parent plans to pass this name to their son because, despite contrary opinions, this name is unisex.
Image credits: Mahmud Ahsan (not the actual photo)
The original poster isn’t wrong about that. Vivian is, in fact, an unisex name. It derives from the Latin name Vivianus, which originates from the Latin word “vivus,” which means “alive.” Originally, it was a masculine name. An expert from BabyCenter, whom Bored Panda reached out to, revealed that back in 1898 the name Vivian was in the top 500 names for boys.
Yet, in the 19th century, it was started to be given to girls. Slowly, the feminine connotation took over. According to BabyCenter data, it reached its peak in 1920 when it was ranked 64th among the top 100 names for girls.
Yet, this didn’t stop the OP from wanting to name their son Vivian. After all, their grandfather and uncle, who were born in the 20th century, were named this, so why can’t they name a kid that now? Interestingly, a BabyCenter representative pointed out that this name for boys is regaining interest, although the process is happening very slowly.
Well, people online surely won’t be reviving this interest, as they think that it isn’t a great fit for a boy. They were worried that, due to the name’s popularity among girls, a boy named this way might face bullying, and it might make his life way harder than it should be. Also, internet users suggested plenty of other variations that the parent could use instead. Or, at least, they urged them to put it as his middle name rather than his first name.
Well, the answers the parent got from comments might not be the ones they wished for, but it might save them from making a mistake by naming their child a name that is probably bound to cause some inconveniences for him in the long run. It’s okay to love a name from a family’s past, but looking at the present and the future before committing to it is necessary, too.
Netizens were disturbed by the idea of the boy being named Vivian in contemporary times and tried to change the author’s mind by suggesting other names
Image credits: Magda Ehlers (not the actual photo)
Follow Us