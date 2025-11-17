45 Small Habits That Had A Massive Positive Effect On These People’s Lives

Living a healthier, happier, more fulfilling life is a game of inches and incrementally built-up positive habits—not Herculean sprints at the last minute, when things are finally looking grim. A huge part of the battle is developing the patience and discipline to turn these behaviors into deeply-rooted habits. However, it’s hard to do this if you don’t even have a firm grip on what habits are worthwhile.
Luckily for us, the internet is full of folks who are happy to lend a hand to strangers. Redditor u/RileyLovesOliver turned to the r/LifeProTips online community with a request, asking them to share the small positive habits that they’ve embraced that have significantly improved their daily lives. We’ve collected the crème de la crème of their advice to educate and entertain you, Pandas. Scroll down and we hope you’re taking notes—we know we are!
#1
I get up earlier so I can have 30 minutes to drink my coffee, play Wordle, and hang out with my cat before work. Not rushing in the morning reduces my anxiety overall.
#2
I’ve become the annoying person who gives an overly cheerful hello to everyone in the hallway at work.
People now expect it. Many say hello to me first.
It’s starting to spread as people are greeting the people behind me, too.
I’ve created a virus of positivity and acknowledgment.
#3
I have ADHD and one thing that’s helped A TON is committing to a task for 1 minute and if I don’t want to be there after a minute, I walk away. Many times I end up doing the whole task. Executive dysfunction usually prevents the start of tasks but I’m typically fine after I’ve started. So a tiny commitment like 1 minute sometimes gets me over that hurddle.
#4
I have had four knee surgeries. I was an athlete all my life. Six weeks ago I began walking the .89 mile each way (so says Google Fit) commute to work. I have lost 8lbs and my knees ache less. It isn’t much but it is a start and I will continue.
#5
ALWAYS put my keys and wallet in the same place EVERY time I come home.
#6
I’ve started audibly saying “thank you” to small conviences liking hitting a green light, finding a nice parking space or if something I like at the grocery store is on sale. It oddly works wonders at improving my mood acknowledging even the smallest victories
#7
Don’t put it down, put it away. My house never gets cluttered these days!
#8
Talking to myself as I would talk to a friend when I’m upset, I stop and say, its okay, thats really sad, you are allowed to be sad, I’m here to support you and listen, just listen to your body, stuff like that
Edit: Spelling
#9
I stopped drinking 26oz of liquor a day. I know it seems like a tiny change but it’s really helped my memory and energy levels. And my family is talking to me again!
#10
Probably won’t get read by anyone, but as someone with inconsistent bowel movements, introducing extra water and a fiber supplement has increased the consistency and ease of my bathroom time
#11
Make lists and take notes on your phone. Don’t rely on memory alone.
As a bonus I find that when I make a list, it’s easier to remember as I have a mental image of that list.
#12
Daily walks of 1-3 miles. Healthier. Calmer. Closer to my spouse as we walk together every day. If one of us is out of town, we talk on the phone while we walk. Life changer. Haven’t missed a day in more than three years.
#13
I’ve set one day a week to have dinner and invite someone over. I’m an introvert and it gives me something to look forward to and helps me keep in touch with family and friends. It’s become a big hit and It forces me to clean.
#14
Daily pushups and sit ups. Not a lot, I started off doing 5 push ups and 10 sit ups a day. That was three years ago and now I do 35 push ups and 45 sit ups a day. It’s been great for my body and mental health to accomplish a little something every day.
#15
I’m a cook, so maybe this doesn’t apply to everyone. But I take an extra fresh pair of socks with me and change into them on my lunch break.
Keeps the feet dry, and gives me a weird little boost of energy.
Always keep a spare in the locker too, because you never know.
#16
I stopped saying “sorry” at work. Even if I mess up. Don’t want to give off incompetent vibes or any sign of weakness. Instead, I’ve replaced it with a compliment “Great catch” or a “dang, missed that one” or any number of things, just not “sorry”. I swear my perception of skill went from middle of the pack to one of the stronger Devs and I feel it’s resulted in a promotion much earlier than was originally discussed.
#17
Regularly reminding myself to drop my shoulders, raise my head to face forwards, and then smile. Huge change for self, huge change in how others receive me (especially strangers)
#18
Doing the dishes of pan and cooking stuff right after i cooked, and before eating. Gain of time, and things are easier to wash before it dries.
Bonus : You enjoy more eating when tasks are done.
Edit : As say in the comment, alternate tip is to wash as you cook
#19
Not fighting sleep when Im tired at night, even if it’s “early”.
#20
My washing machine doesn’t have a buzzer, and I found myself forgetting that there was a finished but wet load of clothes in there. When I’d remember, they’d smell musty and I’d have to rewash.
I now made a small policy change – when I start the washing machine, I put the small hamper right in the bedroom doorway, so I have to step over it. I put it back when the wash has been transferred to the dryer. It is admittedly a very small thing, but I’ve stopped having to rewash.
#21
Becoming alcohol free.
#22
Change into my workout clothes AT WORK right before I left to head for the gym.
This removed so many barriers for me.
I stopped going home to change and then being so tired that I’d “sit down for a minute” (nope, I’m in for the night).
So hungry I’d “just grab something” (nope, I’d eat a full meal and you can’t exercise after eating and now it’s too late and …)
If I had my gym clothes on, I might as well go to the gym. I only have to do ONE thing. Just one. I’m super tired or super hungry – no problem, just do that one thing and then I can go.
And for me, that one thing always kicked in my gym routine and boom, I did the full thing, focused on my workout so the hunger disappeared until I was done and then it came roaring back but I digress.
If I really was physically too tired, then I either reduced weights and did less reps or kept the weight and reduced reps, but most of the time, no matter how tired I felt – I wasn’t physically exhausted, so I did the full routine and then that helped with the stress and “detox” from work and now I’m not as “tired”. And the few times that I’d start to work out and do that one thing and be just wiped? Then I knew I was likely getting sick. I would stop at one because that was the deal with myself … I’d go home and deal with the being sick.
Changing before I left work – made all the difference for me about keeping to my health routine.
#23
I make sure to always have a glass of water next to me. Both on my nightstand and at my desk. It greatly improved how much water I drink and has helped break some unhealthy snacking habits
#24
Put everything ready you need the following morning, before you go to bed
#25
I always, always, start my day with a McDonalds coffee and sitting in my car for like an hour before driving to work.
Probably sounds stupid, but with the app my coffee is only $1.84 after tax, so it’s a great deal and something I can continue to afford even during those tight money times.
No matter the situation, I get to start my day with a positive, something that I enjoy. Because I look forward to that, it also makes getting up easier.
The hour I spend in my car drinking my coffee is spent at the nature reserve on my way to work. I get to watch the wildlife and usually will watch YouTube, set my calendar for the week, go over my itinerary for the day, etc. I basically organize myself for the day. With extra time, I’ll go for a hike on the paths to get in some exercise or I’ll read a book on the benches there.
That hour and that coffee are my favorite time of the day. Some days, I can’t wait to go to bed so I can wake up and have my “me” time. Lol.
#26
Drinking lots of water and eating a banana every day has done wonders for my general mood.
#27
I *get* to instead of I *have* to.
#28
Stretch after waking up
#29
I started actively pre-planning my days. I spend 3-5 minutes before going to bed vividly imagining the things I’m going to the next day, and it’s been working wonders for dispelling any internal resistance to doing stuff that’s boring or hard, but required.
#30
Whenever I wash my hands, instead of the happy birthday song, I sing “I am grateful for you, I am grateful for you. I am grateful for (insert person I’m grateful for). I am grateful for you.”
Hands are clean and you sneak in some gratitude on the sly.
#31
Going outside and looking at the sunrise and sunset respectively every day
#32
Giving myself the grace to half a*s something. If a task is worth doing it’s worth half a*sing.
#33
Keep a full change of cloth at work for emergency use. Split your pants? You’re covered. Step in a puddle after parking? You’re saved. Trust a fart? It’s now an embarrassing, mild inconvenience.
#34
When I get home from work, unless I’m extremely tired I always take 10-20 minutes to straighten up, put dishes or clothes away, sweep if needed, feed pets etc. so I can just relax the rest of the night in a nice tidy place. Also stop at the store after work if needed instead of going home, sitting down and then rushing to do stuff right before bed.
#35
I try to romanticize my mornings since I am not a morning person. Light a candle for myself while getting ready for work, slather myself in lotion, try to take time with myself. Then promise myself something delicious and cozy to drink for my ride.
When I get to work, I pull out my little notebook and write out 5-10 things I love about the day or my life. It’s really helped my stress levels and negative/overthinking
#36
one (1) pushup each day
#37
Making my bed every morning.
#38
Only drink water, fizzy water, and tea. Cutting out all beverages with sugar or calories. Except for the occasional alcoholic beverage with friends.
Good for skin, good for hydration, good for weight.
Also take a sip of water every time you wake up at night. You’ll wake up feeling better and more hydrated.
Bc this is always the follow up question: if you don’t like plain water? You’ll get used to it so just power through, or add in a squeeze of your favorite citrus and/or herbs (mint or lavender mostly). A little apple cider vinegar can also be nice!
#39
I wake up and journal 10 things I’m thankful for, and then meditate for 15 minutes.
It took a long time for me to get to that point (I’m not a morning person) but it’s really helped my mindset. I realized recently I don’t really have negative self talk anymore.
#40
Going outside to water my plants first thing in the morning.
A little walking, a little fresh air, and a little sunshine go very far. (This only works during the summer for my schedule.)
#41
Get out of bed at the same time each day, even in the weekends.
Image source: Good-Is-Good-Enough
#42
I started out doing a 5min bodyweight workout every morning. Gets me energy for the day, had a great impact on my general mood and weight, as I started doing more than just 5min as it got easier doing the workouts.
#43
Started cycling to work.
#44
Reading when I wake up and reading before bed
#45
Go to the gym 3 days a week even if that day Im just depressed and can’t go out of bed, make a to do list for every day/week, add things, complete them day by day. Keeping my bedroom/workroom in order everyday… Having productive things to do everyday helps, even if sometimes you gotta force yourself into it.
