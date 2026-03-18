“Scary”: Stylist Exposes Troubling Detail Behind Demi Moore’s Oscars Look That Left Fans Speechless

Demi Moore made a striking entrance in a feathered Gucci number on the red carpet of the 2026 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.
Her black-and-green outfit, which appeared to mimic a peacock, earned mixed reactions on social media, with some users calling it “suitable for the Met Ball” and others labeling it “strange” and “scary.”
A day after the much-coveted awards event, several stylists also weighed in on Moore’s fashion, arguing its design came as a response to a previous dress worn by the actress.
Their analysis focused on the continued scrutiny of Moore’s thinner frame, which was noted both on Sunday and earlier this month at the Actors Awards.
Demi Moore’s Oscars dress was deliberately designed to cover her up, the stylists said
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Moore’s Oscars ensemble featured a high-drama bodice, with black feathers reaching her chin and spreading outward to her arms.
“It seems like Demi is trying to avoid more scrutiny,” a New York City–based celebrity stylist told Page Six, speculating that the feathers may have been intentionally used to veil the actress.
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“The extravagant feathers put most of the focus on her face and piercing eyes while covering the majority of her upper body, hiding her clavicle,” the stylist explained.
This was the opposite of Moore’s March 1 Actors Award Schiaparelli Haute Couture pick, which highlighted her lean arms and prominent collarbones in an off-shoulder look.
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“Demi Moore looks unwell,” a viewer wrote at the time, while another added, “Demi is shrinking.”
Stylist Amanda Saunders, who has worked with figures such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Perez, called Moore’s Oscars dress a “wow fashion moment.” She added that she believed it used texture and color effectively to distract viewers from “one area.”
The gown “hid” most of Moore’s body, she too opined.
Social media users dissected Moore’s thin frame despite the supposed attempt at a cover-up
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“Oh, honey, the feathered skeleton look doesn’t work,” one X user said, while another advised Moore to “stop doing Oz**pic.”
“Demi looks a**rexic, and I can’t see past that,” wrote a third.
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“What is attractive about looking like a toothpick? Take me back to the 1940s, where women looked like women,” a fourth expressed.
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“She is no longer recognizable,” said another, while someone else echoed, “I don’t like what she’s done to herself.”
“Eat something, for the love of God, and all that is holy,” another user added.
Industry insiders believe actresses feel pressured to be skinnier than their colleagues, using medication to achieve the look
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A stylist previously revealed how those who dress celebrities these days are in an awkward position
Page Six reported on Sunday that it spoke to an A-list stylist who shared that even the most slender actresses are “microdosing” on weight-loss injections these days.
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Stylists want their clients to look their best, but they also want them to be healthy, the industry insider said, adding, “You can’t tell these actresses they’re too skinny,” because they will just say someone else “is smaller than I am!”
“There’s a stigma now to having any weight,” another stylist and former Vogue editor told the outlet.
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The trend is forcing dressers to “throw a jacket” on their clients to cover up their bones.
Another said that when they make a strapless dress, they “layer it with a shirt underneath.”
Actresses such as Jameela Jamil have criticized the return of the ultra-thin trend in showbiz
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Jamil, who has been open about her struggle with disordered eating, first spoke about the rise of the “aesthetic of emaciation among women in Hollywood” in a November 2025 TikTok.
“It is not body-shaming to comment on the fact,” she said at the time, adding that she was “worried” for both her peers and young girls who may think “they are not normal if flesh grows on their bodies.”
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Following the 2026 BAFTAs, she took to Instagram to discuss the trend again, saying the women at the award ceremony “were scarily thin.”
“Everyone looks like they could snap. It’s a specifically fragile type of thin,” she added.
Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, Teyana Taylor, and Hannah Waddingham were among those flagged by netizens for looking lighter than usual due to the supposed use of weight-loss medications.
Moore has not admitted to using injectables for weight loss, despite the persistent speculation.
“That dress looks like it came straight out of a dark fantasy film,” a netizen said about Moore’s Oscars fit
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