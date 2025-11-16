40 Times Parents Realized Their Kids Are Creepy And Shared Proof Online

Kids are everything. Their big hearts, tiny heads and overwhelming cuteness are something capable of melting the coldest souls.
But when you’re a parent to one, or two, or a few, things are a little different. The little ones suddenly turn into daredevils, with crazy adventures that never end without consequences and rules that exist only to be broken. In the world of parenting, nothing seems off limits even when the term itself is basically setting the limits in order to raise a great human being capable of achieving big things and making their parents proud. And sometimes, things get creepy.
So today we’re diving deep into the moments when kids really spook their parents. A doll lamp the kid made at his after class that looks like a prop from a Saw movie? Check. A drawing of an imaginary friend? A-ha. A nanny cam record showing a kid dancing in the middle of the night? Yup. Well, at least their lives are far from boring! Psst! After you’re done reading this article, be sure to check out our previous one with kids saying the creepiest things that we do not recommend reading alone.
#1 Who’s Monitoring Who?
Image source: KevinBaum013
#2 This Classic From Ruby About Her Friend “Grateful”.
Image source: reddit.com
#3 What In The Name Of Sanity Is This?
Image source: mervatim
#4 My Wife Heard Her Name Being Whispered “Naa-Taa-Shaa..” She Looked At The Baby Monitor To Find Our Son Like This
Image source: scottymac23
#5 Please, Honey, Take Off The Mask
Image source: xiaraaaaa_
#6 Why Wasn’t The Door Locked?
Image source: TheFartingKing_56
#7 Future Endeavors
Image source: katscotloo
#8 The Nun
Image source: dreeaaxo_
#9 Le Ghost Has Arrived Yet Again
Image source: misssneed
#10 This School Project Someone’s Kid Made
Image source: cherrythrow7
#11 When I Was A Baby, I’d Stare Intensely At Strangers. Not Just For A Moment, But For Hours Unless They Got Out Of My Sight. My Relatives Say I Used To Creep Them Out. Didn’t Help That I Looked Like A Tiny Alien
Image source: observendespise
#12 Kinda Creepy Ngl
Image source: SilentDeath420
#13 Posted Here Since I Can’t Find A Kids Are F**king Creepy
Image source: MineAssassin
#14 My Son Was Playing With The Scanner And Printer, He Wants To Give A Copy To His Teacher. No Son That Is Not A Good Idea
Image source: notagain82
#15 What Did The Bear Do???
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Kids Can Be Creepy As Hell. When Asked About It My 6-Year Old Niece Told Me They Were Trying To Bring The Mommy Back To Life
Image source: Mikisg1
#17 My Six Year Old Daughter Made This “Science Experiment” Last Night. She Also Decided To Leave It On Our Brand New Neighbors Door Step As A “Welcome Present”. That Was An Awkward Introduction This Morning
Image source: Kinkykuteness
#18 Low-Key Scary
Image source: kelgoretrout
#19 My Kid Sent Me This Image…
Image source: seriousbizinis
#20 This Kid
Image source: PixelNation789
#21 My Friend Discovered That Her Son Had Laid His Clothes Out For School Tomorrow
Image source: VaginalHubris86
#22 My Sister Turned Off Youtube So My Niece Could Do Her School Work… She’s Not Happy
Image source: foggybrewsters
#23 Creepy Cousin
Image source: GIZZZYO
#24 A Painting A Kid Made In One Of My Art Classes
Image source: askoso
#25 My Daughters Make Up Job On One Of Her Dolls
Image source: LysdexicPenguin
#26 Instead Of Just Letting Us Know Verbally She Woke Up From Her Nap, Or Just Ya Know Opening Up The Cracked Door, She Thought She Needed To Wave At Us From Under The Door Until She Got Our Attention
Image source: kaitykat19
#27 My 5 Year Old Daughter Loves To Hide Around Our House And Jump Out Yelling, “Boo!” While Wearing This Mask
Image source: insaneshayne
#28 Kids-Are-Super-Creepy
Image source: thefabulouspot6
#29 Anyone Else Have Toddlers Who Do Incredibly Creepy Stuff Like Hang Their Barbies By Their Feet In Their Bunk Bed Slats? No, Just Me? Cool
Image source: brittanysandovalrn
#30 My 4yo Daughter Drew This And Told Me That Is The Monster That Always Follows Around But I Don’t Ever See It
Image source: jerkytart
#31 Kids-Are-Super-Creepy
Image source: staceyrebecca
#32 This Kid Is Licking My Mailbox
Image source: xXSJADOo
#33 Kids-Are-Super-Creepy
Image source: THESPUNKYSPROUT
#34 Momlife
Image source: DPMCanty
#35 Found These Little Guys In My Daughter’s Castle
Image source: cyclingdad
#36 Kids In The Neighbourhood Always Scream Like They Are Possessed. Now I’m Pretty Sure They Actually Are
Image source: kokko_lintu
#37 However Your Monday Is Going At Least It’s Better Than Theirs
Image source: onemoretrain
#38 Found In R/Kidsaref***ingstupid
Image source: radsechrist
#39 Sil’s Kid Wanted The “Scary Man Mask” Cut The A Pizza Box And Chased My Son While Screaming Like A Demon. They Both Had A Blast…
Image source: Lahoura
#40 That Face…
Image source: XxSnowflake
