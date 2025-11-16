40 Times Parents Realized Their Kids Are Creepy And Shared Proof Online

Kids are everything. Their big hearts, tiny heads and overwhelming cuteness are something capable of melting the coldest souls.

But when you’re a parent to one, or two, or a few, things are a little different. The little ones suddenly turn into daredevils, with crazy adventures that never end without consequences and rules that exist only to be broken. In the world of parenting, nothing seems off limits even when the term itself is basically setting the limits in order to raise a great human being capable of achieving big things and making their parents proud. And sometimes, things get creepy.

So today we’re diving deep into the moments when kids really spook their parents. A doll lamp the kid made at his after class that looks like a prop from a Saw movie? Check. A drawing of an imaginary friend? A-ha. A nanny cam record showing a kid dancing in the middle of the night? Yup. Well, at least their lives are far from boring! Psst! After you’re done reading this article, be sure to check out our previous one with kids saying the creepiest things that we do not recommend reading alone.

#1 Who’s Monitoring Who?

Image source: KevinBaum013

#2 This Classic From Ruby About Her Friend “Grateful”.

Image source: reddit.com

#3 What In The Name Of Sanity Is This?

Image source: mervatim

#4 My Wife Heard Her Name Being Whispered “Naa-Taa-Shaa..” She Looked At The Baby Monitor To Find Our Son Like This

Image source: scottymac23

#5 Please, Honey, Take Off The Mask

Image source: xiaraaaaa_

#6 Why Wasn’t The Door Locked?

Image source: TheFartingKing_56

#7 Future Endeavors

Image source: katscotloo

#8 The Nun

Image source: dreeaaxo_

#9 Le Ghost Has Arrived Yet Again

Image source: misssneed

#10 This School Project Someone’s Kid Made

Image source: cherrythrow7

#11 When I Was A Baby, I’d Stare Intensely At Strangers. Not Just For A Moment, But For Hours Unless They Got Out Of My Sight. My Relatives Say I Used To Creep Them Out. Didn’t Help That I Looked Like A Tiny Alien

Image source: observendespise

#12 Kinda Creepy Ngl

Image source: SilentDeath420

#13 Posted Here Since I Can’t Find A Kids Are F**king Creepy

Image source: MineAssassin

#14 My Son Was Playing With The Scanner And Printer, He Wants To Give A Copy To His Teacher. No Son That Is Not A Good Idea

Image source: notagain82

#15 What Did The Bear Do???

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Kids Can Be Creepy As Hell. When Asked About It My 6-Year Old Niece Told Me They Were Trying To Bring The Mommy Back To Life

Image source: Mikisg1

#17 My Six Year Old Daughter Made This “Science Experiment” Last Night. She Also Decided To Leave It On Our Brand New Neighbors Door Step As A “Welcome Present”. That Was An Awkward Introduction This Morning

Image source: Kinkykuteness

#18 Low-Key Scary

Image source: kelgoretrout

#19 My Kid Sent Me This Image…

Image source: seriousbizinis

#20 This Kid

Image source: PixelNation789

#21 My Friend Discovered That Her Son Had Laid His Clothes Out For School Tomorrow

Image source: VaginalHubris86

#22 My Sister Turned Off Youtube So My Niece Could Do Her School Work… She’s Not Happy

Image source: foggybrewsters

#23 Creepy Cousin

Image source: GIZZZYO

#24 A Painting A Kid Made In One Of My Art Classes

Image source: askoso

#25 My Daughters Make Up Job On One Of Her Dolls

Image source: LysdexicPenguin

#26 Instead Of Just Letting Us Know Verbally She Woke Up From Her Nap, Or Just Ya Know Opening Up The Cracked Door, She Thought She Needed To Wave At Us From Under The Door Until She Got Our Attention

Image source: kaitykat19

#27 My 5 Year Old Daughter Loves To Hide Around Our House And Jump Out Yelling, “Boo!” While Wearing This Mask

Image source: insaneshayne

#28 Kids-Are-Super-Creepy

Image source: thefabulouspot6

#29 Anyone Else Have Toddlers Who Do Incredibly Creepy Stuff Like Hang Their Barbies By Their Feet In Their Bunk Bed Slats? No, Just Me? Cool

Image source: brittanysandovalrn

#30 My 4yo Daughter Drew This And Told Me That Is The Monster That Always Follows Around But I Don’t Ever See It

Image source: jerkytart

#31 Kids-Are-Super-Creepy

Image source: staceyrebecca

#32 This Kid Is Licking My Mailbox

Image source: xXSJADOo

#33 Kids-Are-Super-Creepy

Image source: THESPUNKYSPROUT

#34 Momlife

Image source: DPMCanty

#35 Found These Little Guys In My Daughter’s Castle

Image source: cyclingdad

#36 Kids In The Neighbourhood Always Scream Like They Are Possessed. Now I’m Pretty Sure They Actually Are

Image source: kokko_lintu

#37 However Your Monday Is Going At Least It’s Better Than Theirs

Image source: onemoretrain

#38 Found In R/Kidsaref***ingstupid

Image source: radsechrist

#39 Sil’s Kid Wanted The “Scary Man Mask” Cut The A Pizza Box And Chased My Son While Screaming Like A Demon. They Both Had A Blast…

Image source: Lahoura

#40 That Face…

Image source: XxSnowflake

