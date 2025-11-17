This Couple Captures Their Travel Memories In A Really Unique Way (30 Pics)

Social media platforms are full of profiles dedicated to travel. Sometimes they are people who prefer venturing on their adventures solo, while others can’t imagine exploring new places without a companion by their side, sharing these cherished moments with a significant other.
Zuzu Galova and Peter Sedlacik, originating from Slovakia, prove that traveling as a couple offers substantial benefits. This pair, fueled by a shared passion for global expeditions, found a very unique method to capture every important moment and the places they chance upon. The way they do that is truly innovative. With their fresh approach, Zuzu and Peter create a set of photographs they take of each other. What really makes these shots stand out is they pull the camera trigger at the same time, while looking at each other. This way they get to see a real “full picture” of the place they’re at – being able to see it from two perspectives. If you’re still confused and wondering how these portraits can be so special, just scroll down and see the impressive collection of photographs documenting the travels of this creative couple.
More info: Instagram | lensbetweenus.com | Facebook
#1 Malaysia, Kuala Lampur, Batu Caves, January 14, 2019
#2 Australia, The Color Run, Centennial Park, Sydney, August 24, 2014
#3 Greece, Santorini, Fira, July 12, 2021
#4 Indonesia, Gili Air Island, June 27, 2017
#5 Finland, Helsinki, Central Library Oodi, December 12, 2018
#6 Hong Kong Park, Chi Lin Nunnery, December 5, 2017
#7 Nusa Penida, Kelingking Beach, March 20, 2019
#8 Indonesia, Canggu, Bali, June 15, 2017
#9 Australia, Bondi Beach, Yogabeyond, January 4, 2015
#10 Indonesia, Komaneka Resort, Ubud, Bali, July 17, 2017
#11 Korea, Seoul, Starfield Library, October 7, 2022
#12 France, Paris, Louvre Museum, May 12, 2022
#13 Singapore, Tan Teng Niah, January 11, 2019
#14 Slovakia, Ždiar, July 30, 2020
#15 Russia, Vdnkh, Moscow, March 16, 2018
#16 Netherlands, Amsterdam, December 8, 2016
#17 Malaysia, The Petronas Towers, January 14, 2019
#18 Australia, Bondi Icebergs, Sydney, August 22, 2015
#19 Slovakia, Bratislava, August 8, 2021
#20 Indonesia, Bali, Monkey Forest, Ubud, March 16, 2015
#21 Western Australia, Ningaloo Shark Bay, April 17, 2015
#22 UK, London Eye And Big Ben, London, May 27, 2015
#23 Korea, Bongeunsa Temple, Seoul, August 2, 2016
#24 China, Himalayas Center, Shanghai, January 2, 2017
#25 Croatia, Baška, August 13, 2020
#26 New York, Rockefeller Center, November 20, 2021
#27 Australia, Uluru Camel Tours, January 14, 2015
#28 Korea, Dmz Third Infiltration Tunnel, Seoul, August 3 2016
#29 Cambodia, Bayon Temple, Siem Reap, August 24, 2019
#30 Western Australia, The Pinnacles, Nambung National Park, Near The Town Of Cervantes April 26, 2015
