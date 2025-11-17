This Couple Captures Their Travel Memories In A Really Unique Way (30 Pics)

Social media platforms are full of profiles dedicated to travel. Sometimes they are people who prefer venturing on their adventures solo, while others can’t imagine exploring new places without a companion by their side, sharing these cherished moments with a significant other. 

Zuzu Galova and Peter Sedlacik, originating from Slovakia, prove that traveling as a couple offers substantial benefits. This pair, fueled by a shared passion for global expeditions, found a very unique method to capture every important moment and the places they chance upon. The way they do that is truly innovative. With their fresh approach, Zuzu and Peter create a set of photographs they take of each other. What really makes these shots stand out is they pull the camera trigger at the same time, while looking at each other. This way they get to see a real “full picture” of the place they’re at – being able to see it from two perspectives. If you’re still confused and wondering how these portraits can be so special, just scroll down and see the impressive collection of photographs documenting the travels of this creative couple.

More info: Instagram | lensbetweenus.com | Facebook

#1 Malaysia, Kuala Lampur, Batu Caves, January 14, 2019

Image source: lensbetweenus

#2 Australia, The Color Run, Centennial Park, Sydney, August 24, 2014

Image source: lensbetweenus

#3 Greece, Santorini, Fira, July 12, 2021

Image source: lensbetweenus

#4 Indonesia, Gili Air Island, June 27, 2017

Image source: lensbetweenus

#5 Finland, Helsinki, Central Library Oodi, December 12, 2018

Image source: lensbetweenus

#6 Hong Kong Park, Chi Lin Nunnery, December 5, 2017

Image source: lensbetweenus

#7 Nusa Penida, Kelingking Beach, March 20, 2019

Image source: lensbetweenus

#8 Indonesia, Canggu, Bali, June 15, 2017

Image source: lensbetweenus

#9 Australia, Bondi Beach, Yogabeyond, January 4, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

#10 Indonesia, Komaneka Resort, Ubud, Bali, July 17, 2017

Image source: lensbetweenus

#11 Korea, Seoul, Starfield Library, October 7, 2022

Image source: lensbetweenus

#12 France, Paris, Louvre Museum, May 12, 2022

Image source: lensbetweenus

#13 Singapore, Tan Teng Niah, January 11, 2019

Image source: lensbetweenus

#14 Slovakia, Ždiar, July 30, 2020

Image source: lensbetweenus

#15 Russia, Vdnkh, Moscow, March 16, 2018

Image source: lensbetweenus

#16 Netherlands, Amsterdam, December 8, 2016

Image source: lensbetweenus

#17 Malaysia, The Petronas Towers, January 14, 2019

Image source: lensbetweenus

#18 Australia, Bondi Icebergs, Sydney, August 22, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

#19 Slovakia, Bratislava, August 8, 2021

Image source: lensbetweenus

#20 Indonesia, Bali, Monkey Forest, Ubud, March 16, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

#21 Western Australia, Ningaloo Shark Bay, April 17, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

#22 UK, London Eye And Big Ben, London, May 27, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

#23 Korea, Bongeunsa Temple, Seoul, August 2, 2016

Image source: lensbetweenus

#24 China, Himalayas Center, Shanghai, January 2, 2017

Image source: lensbetweenus

#25 Croatia, Baška, August 13, 2020

Image source: lensbetweenus

#26 New York, Rockefeller Center, November 20, 2021

Image source: lensbetweenus

#27 Australia, Uluru Camel Tours, January 14, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

#28 Korea, Dmz Third Infiltration Tunnel, Seoul, August 3 2016

Image source: lensbetweenus

#29 Cambodia, Bayon Temple, Siem Reap, August 24, 2019

Image source: lensbetweenus

#30 Western Australia, The Pinnacles, Nambung National Park, Near The Town Of Cervantes April 26, 2015

Image source: lensbetweenus

