Hey Pandas, If You Had To Pick A New Name For Yourself, What Name Would You Pick?

by

You don’t need to say your actual name but if you want to you can. I wish my name was Ashley or Bella.

#1

Nova or Victoria

#2

I like the name that I have, but I’ve always been fond of Bartholomew.

#3

I would love to have a book/movie name, like Ender or Neo

#4

My mom said she wanted to name me Aurelius. Ive always loved that name. Or Elias or Enoch.

#5

Either JAY or SNYDER but I prefer SNYDER

#6

Frances; I LOVE that name

#7

I would pick a short, silly name with a long, and in some way dumb, nickname, such as: Joe “Killer of stars at night because during day there are none”.

#8

since my name is not officially forrest, thats what i want my new name to be(after my favorite ww2 soldier, forrest lee “woody” vosler, who won the medal of honor https://www.cmohs.org/recipients/forrest-lee-woody-vosler he is awesome, i have always loved his story and chose my name because of him).

#9

I really like my name, but I also love Anastasia and victoire, because they both seem so regal and mysterious somehow.

#10

Carl. The ‘donor’ didn’t want to be a father and left. My mother gave me his name anyway. I hate this name. It has no meaning to me. I want the name of my mothers father and grandfather because this is the family I grew up in.

#11

Totally Samuel or Rubén. I’m not even a boy, but they sound wayy better than girl names. If it was a girl name, I’d choose Diana or María (a veeeeery common name in my country, but I love it)

#12

Cheryl, it was my old name before I was adopted at two

#13

Kal el, but only if it includes the powers.

#14

I like my name, but I also like the name Paige, which is actually my middle name lol

#15

Elios, like the character from Call Me by Your Name. That name always makes me think of a sunflower

#16

Malicia Dementia

#17

I adopted Ace 25 years ago for internet use, and some social groups still know me by that name. Came about because of a passing resemblance, just the hairstyle really as I was growing it out, to one Ace Rimmer, SpaceCorps Test Pilot extraordinaire.

#18

Rhapsody or Cinzel. I know it’s a font, but it’s a fun word to say. Cinzzzzzel. lol

#19

I mean my name isn’t Jess, but I don’t particularly like it anyhow.
In all honesty probably either something weird but cool sounding (Nyx, anyone?) or homages to deceased relatives (Anna, Brooklyn, etc)

#20

Boobs McClure. But only if I decided to become a private eye with a saucy demeanor.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person of Interest 1.17 ‘Baby Blue’ Recap
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2012
Will Smith Praises Daughter Willow For Being First In Family To Hit One Billion Streams
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hilarious Expressions Of Dogs Trying To Catch Treats In Mid-Air
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Babies Below 6 Months Shouldn’t Drink Water”: 50 Facts That Really Should Be Common Knowledge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Top Ways to Stream Christmas Movies in 2016
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2016
An Unusual Tea Party With My Forest Friends
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.