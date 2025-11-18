Hey Pandas, If You Had To Pick A New Name For Yourself, What Name Would You Pick?

You don’t need to say your actual name but if you want to you can. I wish my name was Ashley or Bella.
#1
Nova or Victoria
#2
I like the name that I have, but I’ve always been fond of Bartholomew.
#3
I would love to have a book/movie name, like Ender or Neo
#4
My mom said she wanted to name me Aurelius. Ive always loved that name. Or Elias or Enoch.
#5
Either JAY or SNYDER but I prefer SNYDER
#6
Frances; I LOVE that name
#7
I would pick a short, silly name with a long, and in some way dumb, nickname, such as: Joe “Killer of stars at night because during day there are none”.
#8
since my name is not officially forrest, thats what i want my new name to be(after my favorite ww2 soldier, forrest lee “woody” vosler, who won the medal of honor https://www.cmohs.org/recipients/forrest-lee-woody-vosler he is awesome, i have always loved his story and chose my name because of him).
#9
I really like my name, but I also love Anastasia and victoire, because they both seem so regal and mysterious somehow.
#10
Carl. The ‘donor’ didn’t want to be a father and left. My mother gave me his name anyway. I hate this name. It has no meaning to me. I want the name of my mothers father and grandfather because this is the family I grew up in.
#11
Totally Samuel or Rubén. I’m not even a boy, but they sound wayy better than girl names. If it was a girl name, I’d choose Diana or María (a veeeeery common name in my country, but I love it)
#12
Cheryl, it was my old name before I was adopted at two
#13
Kal el, but only if it includes the powers.
#14
I like my name, but I also like the name Paige, which is actually my middle name lol
#15
Elios, like the character from Call Me by Your Name. That name always makes me think of a sunflower
#16
Malicia Dementia
#17
I adopted Ace 25 years ago for internet use, and some social groups still know me by that name. Came about because of a passing resemblance, just the hairstyle really as I was growing it out, to one Ace Rimmer, SpaceCorps Test Pilot extraordinaire.
#18
Rhapsody or Cinzel. I know it’s a font, but it’s a fun word to say. Cinzzzzzel. lol
#19
I mean my name isn’t Jess, but I don’t particularly like it anyhow.
In all honesty probably either something weird but cool sounding (Nyx, anyone?) or homages to deceased relatives (Anna, Brooklyn, etc)
#20
Boobs McClure. But only if I decided to become a private eye with a saucy demeanor.
