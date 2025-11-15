Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of Your Pet Being Comfy (Closed)

by

Now’s the perfect time of the year to get comfy. Who’s better to inspire us than our pets, the masters of comfy?

#1 Warm And Cozy

#2 Noggin In His Favourite Spot

#3 His Favorite Place To Take A Nap

#4 Has To Sleep Holding My Arm

#5 Cozy And Warm

#6 Spoons For Life!

#7 Comfy Cave!

#8 Super Comfy Place ❤

#9 The Littlest Snuggle

#10 She Found That Comfy Spot

#11 My Cutie In His Box

#12 Total Relaxation Mode Achieved!

#13 Find Someone In Your Life Who Will Look At You The Way Harriet (Right) Looks At Thelma (Left).

#14 Chilling To The Max

#15 My Dog Snuggling With His Favorite Stuffed Animal (That He Later Tore Up Lol)

#16 How Do You Say “Cozy”?

#17 R.i.p Winnie

#18 My Boys Being Comfy While Practicing Social Distancing.

#19 Sunbathing On The Pool Table …saturday Morning At Its Best!

#20 Gene, All Zipped Up In Comfy Town!

#21 Warm, Comfy Beams!

#22 Haaaaaammock

#23 We Call That Position “Paws Salad” (Salade De Pattes In French)

#24 Can I Help You?

#25 Lily Liked To Hide In My Roommate’s Hair To Sleep!

#26 Ah This Is The Life!

#27 Muddy With Her Afternoon Sun Nap.

#28 Maggie’s Mae Comfy Under Mom’s Blanket

#29 Total Chill Mode

#30 A House Chicken (Gallus Luxurious) In Her Native Habitat

#31 This Is My Baby Lily She Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

#32 How’s This For Comfy?

#33 Twist And Turn Until Your Just Right

#34 Flopping With Style

#35 Cuddles

#36 Sleepy Boy.

#37 It’s A Dogs Life …

#38 “Does This Cat Condo Make My Butt Look….comfy?”

#39 Just A Couple Of Best Friends!

#40 My Chilled Out Piggy Midna Napping

#41 Marty Byrde Out For The Count

#42 Tigger, Kitten Pic

#43 Our First Bunny Relaxing

#44 Pandorica Eloise Is Helping With Nanowrimo

#45 We Caught Santa, And He’s Soft And Comfy!

#46 Aah… Sunny And Warm

#47 Little One

#48 I Got Up For One Minute…this Is Lucy.

#49 I Be Chillin

#50 Mom’s Puffy Blanket Keep Me Cozy And Warm

#51 My Girls Katie And Missy

#52 I Just Adopted Minty A Few Days Ago And She Made Herself Comfy By Sitting In My Seat On The Couch!

#53 He Found My Hot Laptop The First Day He Came Home

#54 My Lil Guy Is Super Cozy And Sleepy

#55 Cozy And Fabulous (^_^)

#56 My Dog Likes To Smile When She Is Comfy :)

#57 Cuddle Monkeys

#58 Puglets

#59 Comfy As Only A Chill Cat Can Be

#60 Zzzzzzzz

#61 Just Chilling

#62 Bed Bunny

#63 This Pic Of Jammie Sleeping On Top Of My Legs. 😍

#64 # 12 Let’s Rest The Legs ..

#65 Rare Time They Are Friends

#66 This Is My Baby Lily She Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

#67 Gia Smelling Her Flower

#68 Sister Love!

#69 Afternoon Nap In The Middle Of The Kitchen

#70 Our Girlie Under Dad’s Warm A Shirt. 💙

#71 Relaxing Allllll My Musclesss

#72 Brother And Sis, Comfy Wherever

#73 Cuddle Time Is Alllllll The Time With This Lil Guy

#74 Not A Care In The World.

#75 I Made A Little Nest Around Her, She Stayed There For Hours

#76 Ready To Go On A Trip

#77 Just Look At Her Little Paw

#78 Stop Reading, I’m Here

#79 Mmghmm. Did You Need This?

#80 Best Place Ever

#81 My Rescuecat Don Vito. It Took Ages To Socialize Him. He’s So Happy It Makes Me Smile Daily!

#82 Not A Dog Bed Anymore.

#83 Big Ol’ Blanco.

#84 Marshal Naps With A Boy Who Has Autism During Rest Time. Poor Kid Ended Up Laying On The Floor.

#85 Pikael (Rhymes With Michael) Scott Is Cold At Work

#86 Not Sure Why He’s Comfy Like That…

#87 Comfy Pillow

#88 Sooooo Comfy In A Dogo Burrito.

#89 Karl & Margret – Some Shy Snuggle-Buddies

#90 Bought My Boyfriend A Giant Beanbag.

#91 Kona The Sleeping Beauty

#92 Shelved

#93 Spikey With One Of His Favorite Toys So Comfy 😴

#94 Spikey Nice And Comfy 😴

#95 Blissed Out On The Bed. (Where She Isn‘T Allowed On, Of Course)

#96 Dog Roll

#97 I’m Not The Only One Who Hates Getting Up In The Morning.

#98 Afternoon Nap

#99 Handsome Bo Catching Some Zzz’s

#100 Serious Nap Time, Obviously Not Allowed On The Furniture 🙄

#101 My Little Orange Snuggling On Me

#102 *snore*

#103 Barry Being Adorable

#104 Jess Snuggled Up In Bed With Dad :)

#105 Muffy …

#106 Kitty

#107 Ready To Go On A Trip

#108 Bijou Being A Comfy Fluff.

#109 Cosy Cat

#110 Hum Very Comfortable

#111 Dreaming

#112 In Her Shark Bed

#113 Zeus And Macy Gray, The One And Only Time They Actually Love Each Other

#114 Purrrrrrrfect 😻

#115 Zizi Sleeping On Vito

#116 Snuggled Up On Favourite Blanket.

#117 Jelly Bean Smiling In Her Sleep ♥️

#118 Taken Years Ago – My Late Husband And Our Cat Rusty Taking A Nap On The Living Room Floor.

#119 Cozy Little Girl

#120 Cozy In Mommy’s Aldi Bag

#121 Taking Lap Cat To A New Level

#122 Our Fur-Baby Aurora, She Really Is Sleeping Beauty!

#123 Stella, I’m Sitting For Her This Week While My Boss Is Out Of Town. Insulin Shots 2x A Day.

#124 His Favorite Spot For Daytime Nap

#125 Not Now, My Show Is On.

#126 My Cat Loves Her Doggy Pillow

#127 Such A Long Day

#128 Willow ❤

#129 Well, I Guess It Is Comfy For Her. Look At Those Arms And Legs!

#130 I Had Too Spikey Andone Of His Favorite Toys 😴

#131 Assuming The Position

#132 Pug On A Pug

#133 Supernova Reign Has Pooped Out

#134 The Couch Alone Is Not Good Enough For Dex

#135 Happy Puppy

#136 Aah, A Pillow.

#137 Sofa Needed Padding

#138 This Is Weasel Getting Warm In Her New Blankie.

#139 Fresh Duvet Is The Comfiest

#140 Georgie Is As Fluffy As He Looks, And Will Be A Sweet Boy For His Belly Rub

#141 Walle & Paco Cuddling

#142 Well, I Was Reading The Paper…

#143 Double Fluff.

#144 Ziggy Likes To Cuddle On My Chest.

#145 Nap Time

#146 Harlee Rose ❤️

#147 Chillin His Beans

#148 Zorro In The Birdhouse…

#149 Brother And Sister Rescues ❤️ #rescueisthebestbreed

#150 Jethro Surveying His Minions (Humans!).

#151 My Kitty Loves A Road Trip.

#152 Alabama Likes To Sleep On Her Back, Pretending To Be A White Kitty.

#153 Always Room For Family.

#154 Lynyrd And Mooch Just Chilling.

#155 My Cat Relaxing

#156 She Was Straight Vibing On The Warm Blanky😂 Shes Passed Out Face In The Floof

#157 She’s Not Allowed To To That, But Who Cares

#158 Perfect Place For Precious

#159 My Little Rescue Kitty. Rip

