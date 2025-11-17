Hey Pandas, What Is The Coolest Place You Have Been To? (Closed)

Out of all the cool places in the world, what’s the coolest?
#1
I’ve said it before, but Tallinn (Estonia’s capital) is really beautiful city! It was fairly undamaged in the various conflicts, so it has a lot of pretty architechture. The people are also fairly nice from my experience.
#2
Якутск! It’s a city in siberia, and the coldest inhabited place on earth. You can’t stay outside for too long at all or else you’ll get frostbite- but if you go and look at the snowfall and how everything is so beautifully frozen, i promise you will fall in love!
#3
I thought Manchester, UK was pretty cool. I’m planning on going back.
#4
I’ve been to a few really cool places but i would have to say Arizona is my favorite for some reason. I got to see the Grand Canyon and the scenery everywhere is so so pretty!
#5
Iceland – well, their airport. Nice people, great scenery. The whole package – and of course, unlike their name, it’s quite lush…
#6
of places i visited, id live in Glasgow or Stockholm. but to party out? Cartagena, Colombia.
#7
Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, Japan.
I visited Jigokudani (lit. Hell Valley) glacier in Dec 2019 and it was still hot despite all the snow covering the place. Even standing in snowfall, I felt hot enough to do away with my parka at the time.
Also, the onsen was excellent. The hot spring water really does wonders for the body and soul. Although, I’d recommend you do an outdoor onsen in winter only if you are brave enough. Having your face slapped by cold wind while your upper and lower body are submerged in naturally hot water is an interesting experience, to say the least… XD
#8
Hmmm. This is tough… my bedroom
#9
So far, the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia, Canada…… specifically Fundy National Park to see the tide swing and Truro, NS to see the tidal bore of the Truro River…… I never get tired of thinking about it…..
#10
Clearwater Beach Florida
