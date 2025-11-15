30 Answers Folks In This Online Group Had To The Question “What Is Something That Is Illegal But Isn’t Wrong Ethically?”

Laws are there to protect us, but some of them are just silly. You may even have broken them without being aware of it because some of the things that are punishable just seem so innocent. Or maybe you know that those things are against the law but you don’t feel like morally you’re doing something wrong.

Of course, morals are a subjective thing, but some laws do really fall into the grey area. Redditors were discussing the very topic of what is illegal by the book but they wouldn’t consider it wrong ethically.

Almost 40k people liked the thread and 18k people joined the conversation. In this list you will find people’s opinions of what illegal activities aren’t so bad that many redditors agreed upon. We would like you to join the discussion and leave your thoughts about the topic in the comments!

#1

Exposing the crimes of the government

Image source: JackalopeZero, Molly Haggerty

#2

Being gay is still illegal in a lot of countries but it really shouldn’t be.

Image source: june-bug-69, Steve Baker

#3

Jay walking and crossing the street on a red lights, as a pedestrian, when there are no cars around.

Taking food, from an employer, that was about to get thrown away anyway

Image source: ChibiSailorMercury, Elvert Barnes

#4

Feeding the homeless.

Image source: StarChild7000, Sandra Cohen-Rose and Colin Rose

#5

Paying for someone else’s parking meter

Image source: PunMatster, Fuzzy Gerdes

#6

taking food from dumpsters

Image source: thingstooverthink, Marcelo Albuquerque

#7

You can not own more then 75 salamanders in the state of Illinois, how tf am I gonna start salamander trafficking now. F**k Illinois

Image source: HalfEasy, Richard Masoner

#8

Drinking a beer while 20 years old – bonus points if you’re home on leave from legally fighting in a war for your country

Image source: TrumpImpeachedInJuly, Matthew Hurst

#9

Sleeping in your car.

Image source: why_yer_vag_so_itchy, Erik Przekop

#10

Opposition in my country

Image source: Russian_bearboy, Michał Siergiejevicz

#11

Handing out water to people waiting in line to vote

Image source: scotty6chips, Eden, Janine and Jim

#12

Living off the grid without a permit

Image source: RevDLB, vincelaconte

#13

Downloading scientific papers from Sci-hub.

Image source: Tropical_Geek1, catherinecronin

#14

Pirating media that isn’t available for purchase in your area. You weren’t going to get my money either way.

Image source: Aarondhp24, Michelle Hofstrand

#15

Downloading Roms of old games. We all know you don’t own any of those games, but if companies aren’t willing to rerelease them then it should be good to download roms online.

Image source: SuccessDisastrous625, Carter and Cat

#16

Collecting rain water

Image source: Miserable-Narwhal217, Edsel Little

#17

In many municipalities, “tiny” homes are illegal

Image source: CrazyOkie, Matt Simon

#18

Credentialing laws for things that don’t carry much danger if you do them incorrectly, for example requiring a license to be a florist.

Image source: ResponsibleAd2541, antonio

#19

Withdrawal of care in terminal illness in some places unfortunately

Image source: analog_or_digital_ok, Rick Kimpel

#20

Eating/ purchasing kinder eggs in the united States

Image source: abarua01, Coralie Ferreira

#21

It is illegal for restaurants in Kansas to sell Cherry pie a la mode on Sunday.

Image source: Spurgeons_Beard, Eden, Janine and Jim

#22

sleeping in public parks

Image source: Onocleasensibilis, Mussi Katz

#23

in Germany it’s illegal to put hands on the steering wheel (as a passenger) even if the driver is unconscious

Image source: Idk_906, Franco Lautieri

#24

Dual citizen (in some countries)

Image source: HalalWave, catherinecronin

#25

Choosing which public school your kid goes to, tons of ppl I know moved within the same town but 10 minutes farther, so they were meant to go to a different school, but my friends all used the old address so they could finish the year with everyone they knew

Image source: SadOccasion, ThoseGuys119

#26

Loitering.

“You can’t stand here”

Whaaat?

Image source:  analest-analyst, David Owen

#27

Jumping off a park bench is a federal offence.

Image source: SpaceDough, Emilian Robert Vicol

#28

Playing on a playground after it closes, usually after 8 or 9pm

Image source: stinkycats86, M&R Glasgow

#29

In a lot of states, you can just slam on your brakes at will, let someone rear end you, and they will be at fault in the eyes of the law.

Image source: Hollywood899, Didier Lahousse

#30

Making an adaptation of a piece of media from your grandparents’ childhood without a licence because the creator passed away less than 75 years ago.

Image source: MrLuxarina, Tristan Ferne

