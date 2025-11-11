Man Spends 3 Days Making $15,000 LEGO Statue, Child Destroys It In Seconds

Exhibitions are pretty cool. Especially the interactive ones. But one kid took the hands-on concept a little too far when he accidentally trashed a $15,000 LEGO sculpture at an Expo in Ningbo, China.
The cool sculpture was a giant fox figurine of Nick Wilde, one of Zootopia’s characters. The artist, named Zhao, spent three long days and nights meticulously piecing the life-size Disney character together from thousands of lego bricks, but it only took the kid seconds to destroy when he accidentally pushed the work of art over just one hour after the exhibition opened in a shopping mall. He’d climbed under the security ropes to get a closer look at the cartoon character and, well, he obviously got a little TOO close! His parents offered to compensate Zhao but the artist declined and gracefully accepted that the incident was simply an unfortunate accident. After all, what kid wouldn’t want to play with that amount of LEGO?
Artist Zhao spent 3 long days working on a giant Zootopia LEGO sculpture
What can go wrong with the security ropes around the sculpture?
An hour after the exhibition opened, it looked like this
Follow Us