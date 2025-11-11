Man Spends 3 Days Making $15,000 LEGO Statue, Child Destroys It In Seconds

by

Exhibitions are pretty cool. Especially the interactive ones. But one kid took the hands-on concept a little too far when he accidentally trashed a $15,000 LEGO sculpture at an Expo in Ningbo, China.

The cool sculpture was a giant fox figurine of Nick Wilde, one of Zootopia’s characters. The artist, named Zhao, spent three long days and nights meticulously piecing the life-size Disney character together from thousands of lego bricks, but it only took the kid seconds to destroy when he accidentally pushed the work of art over just one hour after the exhibition opened in a shopping mall. He’d climbed under the security ropes to get a closer look at the cartoon character and, well, he obviously got a little TOO close! His parents offered to compensate Zhao but the artist declined and gracefully accepted that the incident was simply an unfortunate accident. After all, what kid wouldn’t want to play with that amount of LEGO?

Artist Zhao spent 3 long days working on a giant Zootopia LEGO sculpture

Man Spends 3 Days Making $15,000 LEGO Statue, Child Destroys It In Seconds

What can go wrong with the security ropes around the sculpture?

Man Spends 3 Days Making $15,000 LEGO Statue, Child Destroys It In Seconds

An hour after the exhibition opened, it looked like this

Man Spends 3 Days Making $15,000 LEGO Statue, Child Destroys It In Seconds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know About the New Teen Titans TV Series So Far
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2017
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Chaos in Nicaragua. Russell Becomes Panda Man.
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2019
Curse of Oak Island Season 5 is Happening Now? This Is Not Confirmed
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2017
41 Stories Of Family Drama That Range From Funny To Absolutely Chaotic
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Guy Trolls IKEA By Putting Fake In-Store Reviews All Over The Place
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
49 Creative Ways This Artist Changed What You See In Everyday Places (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.