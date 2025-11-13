I Brought An Adventurous Couple To Exuma To Swim With Sharks, Pigs, And Stingrays

I’m a photographer known for underwater photography. For my clients, Kim and Sam, I brought them to the Bahamas to push the envelope and mix adventure, romance, and beauty!
Wearing glamorous gowns and a tux, they swam with sharks, the famous pigs of Exuma, and explored caves for their epic engagement shoot!
More info: Instagram
