I Illustrate The Amazing Loads Of Motorbikes In Hanoi, Vietnam (Part 2)

by

This is the second installment of my documentation of the amazing, bizarre, and funny motorbikes in Hanoi, Vietnam. After six months of living here, I saw even more extreme bikers and funnier situations in the street.

Aside from a proof of the ingenuity of Vietnamese people, these bikes made me realize things (aside from the lesson that “in life we should put our burdens behind us” which I mentioned in my previous post). Like a Zen-in-the-street philosophy, these bikes teach us an important key to go on with our life ─ balance. If we know how to balance our loads (relationships, career, passions, among others), we can continue with our life’s journey.

More info: behance.net

#1 Paper Horses In Preparation For The Tet Holiday

#2 Your Electrician On-Call

#3 One-Hand Driving

#4 A Way To Celebrate Vietnam’s Victory In The 2018 Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship

#5 This Made Me So Hungry!

#6 Water Tank Man

#7 Extreme Balancing Of Fragile Items

#8 Glass Jars On Bike

#9 Broom Brooms

#10 Sharing (Music) Is Caring.

#11 Traditional Fishing Gears

#12 Baseball Cap Sellers

#13 Vietnamese New Year Is Coming!

#14 Thức Uống Có Ga!

#15 Pantone Of The Year?

#16 Motorbikeception

#17 Money Tree

#18 Where Are You Heading This Friday Night?

#19 Santa Is Coming To Town!

#20 More Comfy Seat?

