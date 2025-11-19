“Why Should We Believe You?”: TikToker Sparks Debate After Debunking ‘Three Major Lies’ About China

The controversial TikTok ban that went into effect last Saturday (January 18) caused more than 3 million Americans to migrate to RedNote, another Chinese-owned social media platform known in China as Xiaohongshu.
Shortly after, a self-described “authentic Chinese” TikToker went viral, claiming to debunk three major “lies” about China often spread in the West and touching on controversial topics ranging from slavery to government surveillance.
“This is so f—ing stupid,” the man said in the video. “We do not have forced labor! It’s so funny to see so many Westerners actually believe this!”
The clip garnered 1.9 million views, receiving mixed reactions from viewers who felt his claims were dubious, especially when compared to verified information from human rights organizations such as Amnesty International.
“Why should we believe you?” one viewer asked, sparking a fierce back and forth between users. “This needs to go viral fast!” another said.
As RedNote, a lifestyle-focused platform combining elements of Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok, saw an unprecedented influx of US users in a single day, many had the opportunity to interact with Chinese people in a completely new way.
“This is the first time that American and Chinese people are communicating with each other with no barrier between them,” the TikToker said.
“And they found that a lot of things they heard about each other were completely wrong.”
The man, whose channel mainly revolved around preparing people for math exams before going viral, revealed what he called the “three biggest lies” about China circulating the internet: namely, the existence of a social credit system, slavery, and lack of security.
In his video, “Erudite Tutor” called the idea of China’s infamous social credit system a “stupid lie,” claiming that there is no such thing as a “hidden score” tracking citizens and “sentencing them to death.”
He then pointed out that the Credit Score employed in Canada and the US uses similar mechanisms to determine whether people qualify for mortgages or loans based on their financial history.
“The system was actually invented in the West!” he stated. “There’s no such thing called ‘social credit’ in China.”
His claim, however, stands in stark contrast to numerous studies and reports by both scholars and organizations such as the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
According to academics Rui Hou and Diana Fu of the Department of Political Science of the University of Toronto, the system has existed in one form or another since at least 2009.
“[It] can be examined as a governance tool which sorts citizenship behaviors into trustworthy and untrustworthy categories as part of the regime’s long-standing effort to cultivate a loyal citizenry,” the pair stated in a 2022 paper.
It is not, according to them, comparable to Credit Scores in other countries, as it goes beyond just the likelihood of someone paying their debts, considering elements such as behavior and conduct.
“The state also uses the system to construct and cultivate ‘good’ citizens as those who publicly demonstrate loyalty to the regime.”
In one of the more controversial moments in the video, the TikToker emphatically denied the existence of “concentration camps” in Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China predominantly populated by Uighur Muslims.
“This is a blatant lie as well. There’s no such thing,” he stated. “And we do not force people to pick cotton in fields!”
As proof of his claims, he pointed to the use of “machines” and “drones” to work the fields, stating that their effectiveness makes it ridiculous for enslaved people to be used instead.
The TikToker then doubled down on his claims, stating that Uighurs not only are not oppressed but they have “more advantages than him” due to their status as an ethnic minority.
“In Xinjiang, these people only need to get half of the score I’d have to get to be accepted at the top Universities in the country!”
Erudite Tutor’s claim, however, contradicts extensive documentation, research, and interviews conducted by reputable human rights organizations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.
In August 2022, the United Nations issued a report stating that violations had taken place against the minority under the guise of “fighting against terrorism.” Part of the measures put in place by the Chinese government was the use of re-education camps.
“In particular, in Xinjiang, we understand that many problematic laws and policies remain in place, and we have called again on the authorities to undertake a full review, from the human rights perspective,” Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.
Finally, the TikToker touched upon the allegations that China is an unsafe country for tourists.
“[People believe that] if you’re a foreigner and you travel to China, you’ll get detained for no reason,” he said. “This is yet another blatant lie. We’re actually the safest country in the world.”
He supported his assertion by pointing to the extensive use of phones to issue payments instead of wallets. For instance, WeChat, described as “China’s WhatsApp,” is commonly used for this purpose.
“We don’t even have thieves anymore because everything is going digital!” the TIkToker said. “You only need your phone, we don’t carry cash anymore.”
Contrary to his previous statements, China is indeed known for its relatively low crime rate, but it’s nowhere near being the “safest” in the world.
According to the 2024 Global Peace Index, that honor has belonged to Iceland for 14 consecutive years, as measured by societal safety, security, and militarization.
China finds itself behind Bolivia and Nepal, at around 60th place. It is, however, at least 40 spots above the United States, which finds itself behind Haiti and South Africa.
“Thank you! The US government has lied to us for so many years. Not anymore, we know the truth now!” one user wrote.
“I’ve been living a lie!” another stated.
“The United States is much more unsafe. You can’t even go to buy food without fearing that somebody will shoot you,” a viewer pointed out.
“It’s not Social Credit, it’s Financial credit,” one explained. “It’s based on your financial status, not how well you behave socially.”
“This is completely wrong,” another said. “There have been many documentaries about these issues.”
“Wow. Crash course in culture! I very much appreciate leaning in and learning your insights into the truth!”
