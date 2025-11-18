30 Of The Most Essential Life Skills Every Adult Needs Before Life Becomes Brutal

A few days ago, Reddit user Abject_Analysis_8602 asked everyone on the platform to list the life skills they believe people should know by the time they’re 30, and it immediately went viral. From setting healthy boundaries to basic home maintenance, continue scrolling to check out the most popular replies out of the thousands that poured in.
#1
Cooking basic meals. It’s not just about impressing friends; it’s essential for survival and saving money. Plus, nothing beats the satisfaction of not having to rely on takeout every night.
#2
How to thank others when appropriate and how to apologize when appropriate.
#3
How to research topics and vet information sources.
#4
How to accept the word no.
I have worked in customer care, all my adult life and entitlement can be seen at all ends of the spectrum. However, the wealthiest people seem to struggle the most with a two letter word.
#5
I know this sounds politically charged but by 30, people should be able to still hold a conversation and be respectful while also disagreeing. It’s a common thing this era for people to storm off and talk c**p when they disagree. Blocking people, banning people, etc.
The world has over 8 billion people in it. It’s pretentious to assume that everyone should always agree with you.
#6
Set healthy boundaries. Stop letting people invalidate your worth or push you in a direction you aren’t comfortable going. Don’t be afraid to walk away from people, jobs, or situations that are bad for you.
#7
How to be alone. Sometimes it’s good to just be by yourself.
#8
How to choose good fruit, and vegetables at the grocery store!
#9
Basic financial literacy.
Shouldn’t need to come to reddit to ask if it’s better to pay down your mortgage or the micro loan you took out from the Albanian mafia.
#10
How to make a decision based on facts and objective evidence from credible sources.
#11
Basic car maintenance/knowledge. i.e., changing a tire, checking oil levels, adding oil if needed, changing windshield wipers. A little of preventative maintenance goes a long way.
#12
Listening. Everything doesn’t have to be about you, and you don’t have to have all the answers, sometimes just listening to someone is all they need.
#13
As a chef I’ve got to go with basic food hygiene. Learning how to store your food properly, knowing temperature danger zones, cross contamination & basic COSHH.
The amount of times I’ve had to bite my tongue seeing p**s poor standards in friends & family’s kitchens makes me anxious to eat there.
#14
Household budgeting.
#15
CPR.
It’s one day out of your life in exchange for all the rest of the days of someone else’s.
#16
Swim. Amazing how many people don’t know how to swim, go in the water.
#17
Being on time. Being late for everything is not an adult activity.
#18
How to have uncomfortable conversations about feelings and defining boundaries. People who don’t have these skills cause more problems than they’re worth.
#19
How to read a map.
#20
Do laundry.
#21
Saying no. Get really good at saying yes in your 20s. It opens lots of doors and teaches you to get outside of your comfort zone to grow. By 30, be ruthless with your time and get good at saying no thoughtfully, politely, and firmly.
#22
Stop buying things on credit
Stop speeding in parking lots
Be nice to others
Realize you aren’t as smart as you think you are. Learn from other people
It’s OK to put your phone down and experience and enjoy the world
No one thinks you are cool because they can hear your car stereo…when your windows are rolled down
Again. Being nice and kind to people will help make the world a better place .
#23
Time management.
#24
Tell time on an analog clock.
#25
How to walk away from a situation with escalating tensions. Some guy is getting angrier and angrier for any reason, you need to know how to just raise your hands up, apologize genuinely, back away about 6 feet, and then turn around and walk away. This can save you from getting into a fist fight, to saying something you can’t ever take back. You can use this with random people on the street, at bars, or even with friends and family that you might get into it with.
If you want to learn more about deescalating a tense situation, check out Verbal Judo
#26
Not everyone can be your friend, learn to walk away from people that threaten your peace of mind.
#27
How to advocate: for yourself, your children, your loved ones. Especially when it comes to healthcare, the system is broken and you need to be proactive in getting what you need.
#28
Cooking basic meals, budgeting, maintenance (of anything you own that need it), and more importantly, communication.
#29
How not to think everything revolves around them.
Insight and personal responsibility.
#30
Being able to express your needs, feelings, and boundaries clearly and respectfully.
