After Susan Dell’s Viral Transformation, Video Of Top Official Fuels Speculation Over Women In Trump’s Circle

The internet has found another woman in Donald Trump’s circle to scrutinize.
Women associated with the president have been drawing unusual attention this week, with Kelly Loeffler being the latest to land on the “MAGA face” list.
“Genuinely one of the most unsettling videos I’ve seen in a long time,” one commented on her recent video.
The internet found another woman—Kelly Loeffler—to scrutinize for her facial appearance
Kelly Loeffler, the former senator from Georgia, is currently serving as President Trump’s Small Business Administration chief.
A video of her recently surfaced, prompting netizens to compare her appearance to other women in Trump’s circle, like Susan Dell and Barbera Thornhill.
In the clip, originally posted in August, Loeffler was seen walking down a hallway. The walls were adorned with photos of herself, posing with the president, with National Guard troops, and Republican lawmakers.
Viewers also joked about how she was holding a binder but didn’t seem to have any papers in it.
Loeffler was seen answering some FAQs in the video, starting with: “First of all, are you in the cabinet?”
“Well, actually I am. After I had an incredible conversation with the president by phone to become SBA administrator, he texted me and said, ‘Actually, you’re going to be in the Cabinet. That’s a really big deal.’”
Loeffler was brutally roasted, with people saying she was walking down the hallway like an “alien.”
Viewers roasted Loeffler’s TikTok video, claiming she was walking down the hallway like an “alien.”
“That is 100% an alien from outer space,” one commented on her video.
“First day in a human body is always awkward,” read another comment.
This week, netizens dug up the high-ranking official’s video and compared her facial appearance to other women seemingly close to the White House, like billionaire philanthropist Susan Dell and newly appointed ambassador Barbera Thornhill.
“The Trump administration isn’t even trying to hide the aliens anymore bro,” one wrote alongside pictures of the three women.
Netizens compared Kelly Loeffler, Susan Dell, and Barbara Thornhill, fueling “MAGA face” speculation
Thornhill was all over the news in recent days after she was appointed as the new Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
“It’s starting to feel like they’re purposely hiring questionable-looking people as some sort of distraction,” one commented after the announcement.
“Is she related to Susan Dell by any chance?” one asked.
Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Many called it “the Mar-a-Lago effect” and claimed it was the “MAGA face…”
“This is the weirdest US administration in history. They’re like the cast of characters from a Tim Burton movie,” said another.
“This plastic surgery trend is not about defying age. They’re turning their faces into these monstrous billboards advertising how filthy rich they are and how poor everyone else is,” one wrote.
Philanthropist Susan Dell and her billionaire husband Michael Dell have also made recent headlines for their $6.25 billion pledge to American children.
The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation announced last year that they would be offering $6.25 billion to support children’s investment accounts, providing $250 to as many as 25 million children.
“Weirdest US administration in history. They’re like the cast of characters from a Tim Burton movie,” one commented online
Rather than focus on their generous donation, netizens locked in on Susan’s facial appearance.
“She doesn’t even look human anymore. This might be the worst example I’ve seen of the MAGA plastic surgery phenomenon,” one said.
Her husband Michael stood up for his wife following the wave of unkind comments.
Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Michael re-shared a tweet posted by someone on X, which said: “Out of the blue $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now; who else has done what they did? No one… It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are.”
“My grandson got 250 dollars in his Trump account from Susan Dell. Please leave that woman alone,” read another tweet re-shared by the tech titan.
Other right-leaning women have also faced similar scrutiny
U. S. Embassy & Consulate in Greece
Other women associated with the “MAGA face” trend include Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has served as a political fundraiser and was also previously engaged to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
Laura Perlmutter, the wife of former Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac Perlmutter and prominent Republican donor, was also hit with similar comments about her facial appearance.
“Honestly, these aliens need to work on their costumes,” one commented online
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