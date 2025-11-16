My 50 Wholesome Illustrations Serve As Gentle Reminders To Be Thankful For The Small Things In Life

Hello, I’m Mongs from Milkyprint Illustrations. I find joy in the simple moments of everyday life and I love to transform them into whimsical illustrations. Whether it’s two tomatoes expressing love for each other or a wise plant sharing inspiring words, my art captures the beauty of love, kindness, gratitude, and hope.

My illustrations go beyond just being funny pictures, they serve as gentle reminders to be thankful for the small things in life and to spread joy wherever I go. Through my art, I hope to inspire others to live a purposeful life and to always look out for one another.

So, next time you’re out and about, take a moment to cherish the little things and make an effort to spread kindness and joy… one smile at a time.

More info: Instagram | milkyprint.com | redbubble.com | teepublic.com

#1 Spread Love

#2 Big Burger

#3 No One Is Perfect

#4 Warm Hug

#5 Lost Socks

#6 Progress

#7 Good Clip

#8 Autumn Love

#9 House Plant

#10 New Leaf

#11 Mood Swing

#12 Autumn Leaves

#13 Avocagrow

#14 Change Is Beautiful

#15 Spread The Love

#16

#17 Little Things

#18 What Makes Me Feel Warm

#19 Sunshine Is Here

#20 I’m Ripe Here Beside You

#21 Sunnyside

#22 Cheesy Words

#23 Vegetable Friends

#24 Supportive Friend

#25 Motivational Blocks

#26 Delicate Tissue

#27 Watering Time

#28 Autumn

#29 Never Underestimate The Ordinary

#30 Bee A Friend

#31 I Loaf You

#32 Plant Talk

#33 Rainbow Connection

#34 Positive Connection

#35 Growing

#36 Sushi Roll

#37 Baking Tips

#38 Planting Seeds Of Kindness

#39 Coffee Brew

#40 Rabbit Ear

#41 Positive Cube

#42 Don’t Quit!

#43 Uplifting Friend

#44 Hold Me Tight

#45 Precious

#46 So Mushroom To Grow

#47 Everyone Needs A Dictionary

#48 Soul Mates

#49 Self-Reflection

#50 Juicing

