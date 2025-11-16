30 Pics That I Took Of My Adopted Little Daughter In My Handmade Costumes

by

My name is Katya. I live in Moscow with my husband and our adorable daughter Lisa who has Down syndrome. We adopted her a couple of years ago. She is very sweet and cute, and we love her very much.

As a creative soul, I love to design and sew costumes and flower crowns for my baby girl. Many costumes you see here were handmade by me. As a photographer, I love to create photo stories that show how adorable and loving kids with Down syndrome are, especially my Lisa.

A post submitted by Katya’s friend Polina.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

