30 Pics That I Took Of My Adopted Little Daughter In My Handmade Costumes

My name is Katya. I live in Moscow with my husband and our adorable daughter Lisa who has Down syndrome. We adopted her a couple of years ago. She is very sweet and cute, and we love her very much.
As a creative soul, I love to design and sew costumes and flower crowns for my baby girl. Many costumes you see here were handmade by me. As a photographer, I love to create photo stories that show how adorable and loving kids with Down syndrome are, especially my Lisa.
A post submitted by Katya’s friend Polina.
More info: Instagram
