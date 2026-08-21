Kelis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kelis
August 21, 1979
Harlem, New York City, New York, US
47 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Kelis?
Kelis Rogers is an American singer and chef known for her distinctive voice and genre-blending musical style. Her fearless approach to artistry consistently sets her apart.
Her breakout moment arrived with the 2003 hit single “Milkshake,” which captivated audiences globally and became a cultural phenomenon. This infectious track quickly climbed charts, solidifying her mainstream appeal.
Early Life and Education
Kelis Rogers grew up in Harlem, New York City, influenced by her father, Kenneth G. Rogers, a jazz musician and Pentecostal minister, and her mother, Eveliss Rogers, a Chinese-Puerto Rican fashion designer. This diverse upbringing fostered her early artistic interests.
She attended the private Manhattan Country School, where she studied various instruments, and later Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. There, she refined her musical talents, joining the Girls Choir of Harlem and forming an R&B trio. After a hiatus from music, Kelis also trained at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu culinary school.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Kelis Rogers’s public life, including her marriage to rapper Nas from 2005 to 2010. Their relationship was often a subject of media attention.
Kelis shares her eldest son, Knight Jones, with Nas, with whom she co-parents. She later married Mike Mora in 2014, and they welcomed a son, Shepherd, and a daughter, Galilee, before Mora’s untimely passing in 2022.
Career Highlights
Kelis Rogers burst onto the music scene with her debut album, Kaleidoscope, in 1999, but it was her 2003 album, Tasty, that brought mainstream success. The lead single, “Milkshake,” became a global hit, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.
Beyond music, Kelis expanded into the culinary world, graduating from Le Cordon Bleu and launching her food ventures. She released a cookbook, My Life on a Plate, and hosted a cooking show, demonstrating her diverse talents.
To date, Kelis has received Brit and NME Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations, cementing her multifaceted career in music and beyond.
Signature Quote
“Life is too short for bad food and bad music!”
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