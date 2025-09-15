33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

We now live in a world where the physical and emotional safety of a person is a top priority. It’s a far cry from previous generations, when toughing it out was pretty much the norm.
Take these photos of playgrounds from decades ago, for example. As you can see, these were designed without the child’s well-being in mind. It just goes to show that kids back then were built differently, as they constantly lived on the edge.
If you’re someone who grew up during these times, this list will likely bring a flood of memories. And if you’re a youngster of today, these images may shock you.
#1 My Grade School’s Playground In The 70s
We had this insane jungle gym that we called “the bars”. A big fountain and a little creek that ran through the park under the bars and into a brick lined pond. It was the best playground ever. Bar tag was the top activity. There were spots you could make a leap of faith to avoid getting tagged. Knocked the wind out of myself several times when I missed the grab.
Image source: snugglebandit
#2 Slide In Holland, 1972
Image source: tehmagik
#3 Jungle Gyms Were Designed Without Safety Nets. Climbing Structures Were Built High, With No Regard For The Hard Ground Below
Image source: LangeAlexandra, rarehistoricalphotos
#4 Kid’s Playground In Montreal, 1950s
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#5 Kids Playground In Mexico City, 1960s
Image source: DonZenova
#6 Modernist Playground, 1971
Image source: V391Pegasi
#7 Corkscrew Slides Made Entirely Of Metal, They Could Heat Up To Unbearable Temperatures Under The Sun, Leaving Riders With Seared Skin
Image source: rarehistoricalphotos
#8 This Playground Was Located Just South Of Kepner Hall. Playgrounds Were An Innovation In Education In The Early 20th Century
Image source: University of Northern Colorado
#9 Armstrong Academy, Oklahoma – Homemade Playground Apparatus. 1912
Image source: Department of the Interior. Office of Indian Affairs. Haskell Institute
#10 Monash Playground In The Early 1980s
Image source: DennisMF
#11 Metal Slides In The 1970s Offered A Thrilling, High-Speed, But Under The Blazing Summer Sun, They Turned Into Searing Hot Surfaces
Image source: unl0veable, rarehistoricalphotos
#12 Gravity Was As Unforgiving Then As It Is Today. A Simple Misstep Could Lead To An Abrupt Drop, Often Resulting In Cuts, Bruises, Or Even A Trip To The ER
Image source: unl0veable, rarehistoricalphotos
#13 Playground At Blågårds Plads, 1953
Image source: The Royal Library: The National Library of Denmark and Copenhagen University Library
#14 The First (Somewhat Dangerous) Playground Slide In Britain (1922)
Image source: pixeldustnz
#15 Columbus Ave Playground. Boys Exercising
Image source: Boston Public Library
#16 The Old Spinning Merry-Go-Rounds Were Both Exhilarating And Terrifying. Those Who Lost Their Grip Were Flung Off Like Human Projectiles, While Others Staggered Away Nauseous
Image source: MooseMalloy, rarehistoricalphotos
#17 My Young Family Visited The Monash Playground In The Early 1980’s
Image source: DennisMF
#18 Play Structure, Photographed At Earth Rebirth Day Rally, Berkeley, California, 1970
Image source: Hartmut Schmidt Heidelberg
#19 Hiawatha Playfield, 1912
Steep ladders were very common. One overconfident move or a moment of hesitation could send a child tumbling backward.
Image source: Seattle Municipal Archives, rarehistoricalphotos
#20 Zurich, Playground Aussersihl, “Rope Circus” 1978
Image source: Walter Schmid
#21 A Home Made Ferris Wheel. Erected On The American Red Cross Playground At Elbasan. 1920
The picture shows American Nurses who took a trip to prove its safety to the children. The children in Albania never knew how to play or work either until the Red Cross came.
Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington
#22 Playground In 1924 May
Image source: Harris & Ewing
#23 Outdoor Gymnasium And Playground, Chicago, Il (1903)
Image source: talude
#24 1913 Playground
Image source: Internet Archive Book Images
#25 Bad Lausick. Bethlehemstift, Playground
Image source: Brück and Son
#26 Children In A Nice Playground The Tel Aviv Municipality Built Near The Hayarkon River
Image source: Dan Hadani
#27 N.Y. Playground 1910
Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington
#28 Summer – On A Children’s City Playground 1926
Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington
#29 Girls’ Playground, Harriet Island, St. Paul, Minn. 1905
Image source: Detroit Publishing Co.
#30 Playground Between 1918 And 1920
Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington
#31 Playground Scene. Irwinville School, Georgia, 1938 May
Image source: John Vachon
#32 Playground 1915
Image source: Internet Archive Book Images
#33 Teeter-Totters Were Trust Exercises. If One Child Decided To Jump Off, The Other Would Come Crashing Down With Enough Force To Leave Them Bruised
Image source: edbobgreen, rarehistoricalphotos
Follow Us