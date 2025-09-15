33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

We now live in a world where the physical and emotional safety of a person is a top priority. It’s a far cry from previous generations, when toughing it out was pretty much the norm. 

Take these photos of playgrounds from decades ago, for example. As you can see, these were designed without the child’s well-being in mind. It just goes to show that kids back then were built differently, as they constantly lived on the edge. 

If you’re someone who grew up during these times, this list will likely bring a flood of memories. And if you’re a youngster of today, these images may shock you.

#1 My Grade School’s Playground In The 70s

We had this insane jungle gym that we called “the bars”. A big fountain and a little creek that ran through the park under the bars and into a brick lined pond. It was the best playground ever. Bar tag was the top activity. There were spots you could make a leap of faith to avoid getting tagged. Knocked the wind out of myself several times when I missed the grab.

Image source: snugglebandit

#2 Slide In Holland, 1972

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: tehmagik

#3 Jungle Gyms Were Designed Without Safety Nets. Climbing Structures Were Built High, With No Regard For The Hard Ground Below

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: LangeAlexandra, rarehistoricalphotos

#4 Kid’s Playground In Montreal, 1950s

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#5 Kids Playground In Mexico City, 1960s

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: DonZenova

#6 Modernist Playground, 1971

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: V391Pegasi

#7 Corkscrew Slides Made Entirely Of Metal, They Could Heat Up To Unbearable Temperatures Under The Sun, Leaving Riders With Seared Skin

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: rarehistoricalphotos

#8 This Playground Was Located Just South Of Kepner Hall. Playgrounds Were An Innovation In Education In The Early 20th Century

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: University of Northern Colorado

#9 Armstrong Academy, Oklahoma – Homemade Playground Apparatus. 1912

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source:  Department of the Interior. Office of Indian Affairs. Haskell Institute

#10 Monash Playground In The Early 1980s

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: DennisMF

#11 Metal Slides In The 1970s Offered A Thrilling, High-Speed, But Under The Blazing Summer Sun, They Turned Into Searing Hot Surfaces

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: unl0veable, rarehistoricalphotos

#12 Gravity Was As Unforgiving Then As It Is Today. A Simple Misstep Could Lead To An Abrupt Drop, Often Resulting In Cuts, Bruises, Or Even A Trip To The ER

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: unl0veable, rarehistoricalphotos

#13 Playground At Blågårds Plads, 1953

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: The Royal Library: The National Library of Denmark and Copenhagen University Library

#14 The First (Somewhat Dangerous) Playground Slide In Britain (1922)

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: pixeldustnz

#15 Columbus Ave Playground. Boys Exercising

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Boston Public Library

#16 The Old Spinning Merry-Go-Rounds Were Both Exhilarating And Terrifying. Those Who Lost Their Grip Were Flung Off Like Human Projectiles, While Others Staggered Away Nauseous

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: MooseMalloy, rarehistoricalphotos

#17 My Young Family Visited The Monash Playground In The Early 1980’s

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: DennisMF

#18 Play Structure, Photographed At Earth Rebirth Day Rally, Berkeley, California, 1970

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Hartmut Schmidt Heidelberg

#19 Hiawatha Playfield, 1912

Steep ladders were very common. One overconfident move or a moment of hesitation could send a child tumbling backward.

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Seattle Municipal Archives, rarehistoricalphotos

#20 Zurich, Playground Aussersihl, “Rope Circus” 1978

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Walter Schmid

#21 A Home Made Ferris Wheel. Erected On The American Red Cross Playground At Elbasan. 1920

The picture shows American Nurses who took a trip to prove its safety to the children. The children in Albania never knew how to play or work either until the Red Cross came.

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington

#22 Playground In 1924 May

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Harris & Ewing

#23 Outdoor Gymnasium And Playground, Chicago, Il (1903)

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: talude

#24 1913 Playground

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Internet Archive Book Images

#25 Bad Lausick. Bethlehemstift, Playground

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Brück and Son

#26 Children In A Nice Playground The Tel Aviv Municipality Built Near The Hayarkon River

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Dan Hadani

#27 N.Y. Playground 1910

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington

#28 Summer – On A Children’s City Playground 1926

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington

#29 Girls’ Playground, Harriet Island, St. Paul, Minn. 1905

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Detroit Publishing Co.

#30 Playground Between 1918 And 1920

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington

#31 Playground Scene. Irwinville School, Georgia, 1938 May

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: John Vachon

#32 Playground 1915

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: Internet Archive Book Images

#33 Teeter-Totters Were Trust Exercises. If One Child Decided To Jump Off, The Other Would Come Crashing Down With Enough Force To Leave Them Bruised

33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk

Image source: edbobgreen, rarehistoricalphotos

