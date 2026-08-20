Ke Huy Quan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ke Huy Quan
August 20, 1971
Saigon, Vietnam
55 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Ke Huy Quan?
Ke Huy Quan is an American actor, known for roles that blend earnest charm with dramatic depth. His career journey highlights a remarkable comeback story in Hollywood.
He first gained wide public attention as a child star in the 1980s. After a long hiatus, Quan returned to critical acclaim with Everything Everywhere All at Once, earning numerous awards.
Early Life and Education
Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Ke Huy Quan fled with his family in 1978 as refugees, eventually settling in the US. His parents made the difficult decision to split the family during their escape.
He later attended Mount Gleason Junior High School and Alhambra High School in California. Quan pursued his interest in film at the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Notable Relationships
Ke Huy Quan is married to Echo Quan, a relationship he has often credited as a significant source of support. The couple met while working in film production.
They prefer to keep details of their personal life private. To date, there is no public information about them having children.
Career Highlights
Ke Huy Quan’s career took flight as a child actor in two iconic 1980s films: Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies.
After a nearly two-decade hiatus from acting, he transitioned behind the camera, working as a stunt choreographer for films like X-Men and an assistant director for 2046.
His powerful return in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, among other major accolades. This cemented Quan’s status as an influential figure.
Signature Quote
“This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. And just when I think that it can’t get any better, it does.”
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