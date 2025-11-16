50 Pics That Scream “You Had One Job” (New Pics)

by

Life can always find a way to surprise us, where the most simple, straightforward, and mundane task sometimes goes awry and you are left sitting there and wondering how exactly did this happen. The blessing and curse of the 21st century is that there will always be someone around to document it for posterity. 

This online group documents the painful and sometimes inexplicable fails they have encountered “in the wild,” so be sure to upvote the posts where you really do not understand how someone failed at the single thing they needed to do and comment your own experiences if you aren’t afraid. 

#1 Looks About Right 👍

Image source: yoGogohere

#2 Protecting Someones Privacy

Image source: ParallelTruth

#3 Bright But Brief

Image source: Acidelephant

#4 Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

Image source: victim80

#5 Really, Frankenstein Is An Author Now?

Image source: TamiTam55

#6 Never Do Your Best, Quit!

Image source: Bummbumm6

#7 Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort

Image source: SombreSilver

#8 Which Floor Was It Again?

Image source: DylanDoesReddit1

#9 Bill Nye Is More Evil Than You Think

Image source: Wahwahheeeeeeeeeee

#10 I Did Not Know There Were 11 World Wars

Image source: Hurricane_Killer

#11 Made That Breaking News Banner, Boss

Image source: RockStar4341

#12 Mph? I Prefer Fahrenheit

Image source: SqueakSquawk4

#13 Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky

Image source: Hurricane_Killer

#14 Handle With Care

Image source: onebiscuit

#15 So, Uh… Wanna Tell Me What Went Wrong With This One?

Image source: xx-ANONYMOUS

#16 Oh Costco, Are We Jewish, Or Pagan?

Image source: BellaRojoSoliel

#17 Ahhh Yes,the Nutritional Info I Needed. I R I S H

Image source: CaptainGisseno

#18 Julian Are You Ok?

Image source: howardkinsd

#19 Installed The Ac, Boss!

Image source: kokokolia-rus

#20 If Only There Were Something In The Nest That Started With The Letter E…

Image source: mopeiobebeast

#21 Looks Like #tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco

Image source: carlewurtz

#22 ‘Anti-Graffiti’, Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)

Image source: williambash

#23 Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420

Image source: Some-Faithlessness75

#24 Ah Yes. Everything Is Fine Here

Image source: TheAngloLithuanian

#25 Yup That’s How Acronyms Work. Job Well Done!

Image source: Annoying__Usernames

#26 Fork That Wasn’t Cut

Image source: BiblessFilipino28

#27 When It’s Close To The End Of The Shift

Image source: reddit.com

#28 How To Stay Awake

Image source: timwilks13

#29 Laid The Pipe Down, Boss

Image source: Rambos_Beard

#30 Filled The Bins, Boss

Image source: Many-Ad5016

#31 I Can’t Believe My Dad Bought This!

Image source: DullAttorney228

#32 Make Sure You Use The Left Lane Cause Left Lane Closed

Image source: Ben_Over420

#33 The People Who Thought That This Bathroom Was Ethical

Image source: CynicalAndImpatient

#34 Just Saw This Jem On My Jobsite Friday !!!

Image source: JeffAASecurity

#35 It Would Be Easier To Get The Right Flag

Image source: Digsants

#36 Bought A Chocolate Milk But They Forgot To Add Chocolate I Guess?

Image source: IceCoffee64

#37 Photoshoping Can Be Hard

Image source: LeapofAzzam

#38 Labeled The Fruitables Boss

Image source: Skaitavia

#39 To Paint A Sign

Image source: Flapu7

#40 Mcdonalds, You Know That Chicken Is Not A Drink. Right?

Image source: VictorAFurr

#41 Vegan Noodles “Contains Pork”

Image source: Cloudly_Water

#42 New Security Cameras After A Sa At Work! 🙃

Image source: schmungeon_schmaster

#43 While Shopping At Costco-This Caught My Eye. Well, I Guess It Looks Nice

Image source: WhenMaxAttax

#44 Child Car Seat Installation Instructions

Image source: wRojtheoriginal

#45 Wait I Remember That Character, It’s Super-Man!

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#46 How Not To Install A Metal Roof

Image source: Xander395

#47 All Of The Bar Stools At Our Air Bnb Were Assembled Backwards

Image source: Era_Glassworks

#48 Scammer Talking To Herself

Image source: kalshassan

#49 This House Costs $2m+ And They Think This New Driveway Is Fine

Image source: colonelcasey22

#50 Installed The Explenation Boss

Image source: tobixxxxxxxxxl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
