“That To Me Just Reeks Of Abuse”: Kathy Griffin Calls Out Kanye West For Manipulating His Wife

Last Friday, actress and comedian Kathy Griffin took to TikTok to express her concern about Bianca Censori’s controversial relationship with Kanye West, speculating that the rapper might be “physically” and “psychologically” abusing the Australian architect.
According to her, Censori is being controlled by her husband. “I see this woman who has no voice–- we have not heard a peep out of her—and has no social media…I don’t know if he’s not letting her talk,” she said.
“I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever.”
Griffin believes there’s a worrying difference between Censori’s risqué outfit choices and West’s reserved clothes, which often cover him from head to toe. As she sees it, the Melbourne-born architect doesn’t have the liberty to pick how she dresses.
The pair wed in an unofficial ceremony in January 2023, just two months after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized
“We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife, Bianca Censori, right?” she said. “I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like, not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through,” she said, before commenting that she has a “banging body” that she would “kill for.”
In contrast, Kanye walks around “covered up in practically a freaking burka.”
Censori and West married in a small and unofficial ceremony in January 2023, two months after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Bianca is the head of architecture for his sneakers and clothing brand, Yeezy.
Furthermore, the comedian referred to a video that shows Censori wearing a revealing outfit and a large headdress that doesn’t allow her to see, and West not offering to help her walk down a stairwell.
But Censori’s outfits aren’t the only concern for the comedian. In her video, which has garnered nearly 200,000 likes, she also voiced her opinion on Bianca’s behavior during the couple’s indecent water taxi ride in Italy.
In August, West and Censori were photographed in a state of intimacy during a boat ride in Venice. The pictures show the rapper’s backside on full display, with tourists recording the scene on their phones.
“When they were in Italy, and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that, to me, just reeks of abuse,” Griffin expressed.
She then added: “I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling, abusive dude would do.”
Besides angering local Venetians, the scandalous incident set in motion a police investigation.
Additionally, the Venice events raised concerns among Censori’s inner circle of friends, who believe that Kanye is exerting a negative influence on her. “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her],” a close friend of the architect told DailyMail.
“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”
During his marriage with Kim Kardashian, West often referred to the reality TV star as his “muse” and enjoyed having an influence on her looks. Friends of Censori maintain that the same situation is occurring with Bianca.
“Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim—almost like Kim 2.0.”
