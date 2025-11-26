“Lost Her Mind”: Kate Beckinsale Spotted Pantless Before Claiming Daughter’s Boyfriend Laid Eggs

Kate Beckinsale’s latest public appearance has sparked an internet frenzy, with fans calling her “bizarre” after her risqué outfit went viral.
The 52-year-old English actress made jaws drop with a daring pantless look as she was spotted arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Monday night, November 24.
The revealing outfit surfaced online shortly after her bombshell confession about her daughter’s boyfriend allegedly having “laid an egg.”
“Our beautiful Kate has lost her mind,” one user reacted to her latest fashion choice.
Kate Beckinsale was snapped by paparazzi while heading into the studio to tape her segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Serendipity star arrived at the talk show’s Los Angeles studio in a bedazzled red bodysuit, leaning fully into the iconic mob-wife fashion aesthetic.
Kate Beckinsale wore a sparkly halterneck collared top paired with matching bedazzled underwear-style bottoms, sheer tights, a chunky long fur coat, two oversized bows in her hair, one black satin and one red leather, gold chandelier earrings, and a white leather sling bag.
But the true highlight was her towering 10-inch knee-high combat boots with chunky buckles and black spikes.
Reportedly made by Dolls Kill, the boots, called the Extreme Appetite for Destruction Platform Boots, took center stage as the actress opted to ditch pants entirely.
These particular boots have been a staple in her wardrobe in recent years; however, the “no pants” choice was something her fans couldn’t quite digest.
One critic bluntly wrote, “Kate is doing too much… Ruined her natural beauty and dressing like a toddler now. She’s clearly afraid to age which is sad. She used to be so elegant.”
The 52-year-old Hollywood icon paired her pantless look with her wardrobe-staple 10-inch knee-high combat boots
Another commented, “Look at me I need attention,” while a third pointed to her footwear choice, writing, “Just weird taste in shoes.”
“Always use to think she was one of the classy ones, how disappointing… It looks so weird and unhinged. ”
Some even harshly tied her risqué style to her mental state, with one echoing online, “She has gone crazy… literally.”
While her look did stir up some heated backlash, it wasn’t the only thing from her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that had social media users riled up.
The late-night interview with Jimmy, which aired on November 24, saw Kate in a different look, wearing a purple metallic dress with rosettes along the strapless neckline.
And while she ditched the red bow from her earlier pantless look, she kept the black one in her hair and swapped her accessories for statement-making diamond-encrusted earrings.
Beckinsale made some “unhinged” claims about her 26-year-old daughter’s boyfriend during the show
Although she was mainly there to promote her upcoming film Wildcat, the conversation unexpectedly shifted when she launched into an unbelievable story that momentarily left the host stunned.
While discussing the “tough” moments of losing both her mother and stepfather in recent years, Kate explained how a bizarre egg-laying incident involving her daughter Lily Sheen’s boyfriend helped lighten her mood.
Although she did not name him during the interview, the boyfriend is reportedly believed to be David Schecter, who has been dating Lily since 2019.
She recounted, “We’ve had a tough couple of years, both my parents passed away within the last few years, and literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from him.”
“He laid two eggs in a week, is what the bright spot was.”
When Kimmel asked her to explain further, since the story was nearly impossible to grasp, Kate clarified that he had “gone to the bathroom” and produced an egg from his body that “had a shell and a yolk.”
“How awful for her daughter’s boyfriend to be put on blast like that. I’m guessing he lost a bet!” remarked one netizen
“Not out of his mouth or ears, it came out the route it would come out a hen… He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.”
She continued “I got very involved in this, because I really did need a distraction because everything was so horrible… He was very scared the first time it happened…”
The Underworld alum admitted she initially assumed it was an “attention-seeking” act, but when it happened a second time, she began to believe it might actually be real.
Fans found the tale absolutely “absurd,” with many insisting it was nothing more than a prank pulled by the boyfriend.
One user reasoned, “He probably did that as a joke and he is now listening at home saying bless her heart she really believes me and she is telling the world.”
Kate narrated to Jimmy Kimmel and the audience that Lily’s boyfriend had allegedly “laid two eggs in a week”
Another agreed, chiming in, “It just sounded like a huge prank her daughter and boyfriend did to distract her.”
A third quipped, “Congratulations your boyfriend is a chicken. Now I can make some scrambled eggs.”
However, some users pointed out that the situation resembled a medical condition known as a “peritoneal loose body,” a rare free-floating mass in the abdomen that typically forms from an epiploic appendage that detaches after torsion, infarction, and calcification.
“A peritoneal loose body… These are often found incidentally during surgery or imaging and are usually small and asymptomatic. However, larger ones can cause symptoms like abdominal pain or bowel obstruction, at which point surgical removal may be necessary. and if you google it the photos look just like an egg,” explained one fan.
Beckinsale concluded by revealing that her daughter’s boyfriend had even visited doctors about the “eggs,” noting that many initially believed “it was some sort of complicated mas***bation thing, which it wasn’t.”
“She’s saying her daughter’s boyfriend is a chicken… Does [he] identify as a bird?” joked one social media user
