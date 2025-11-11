Guy Shares His 85-Year-Old Granny’s Polite Google Search And It Goes Viral

Grandmas are already adorable on their own, but when we saw Ben John’s 85-year-old grandma’s, May Ashworth’s, Google search history – our hearts just melted. Last week when Ben opened his granny’s laptop and saw her recent Google searches, he couldn’t resist taking a photo. In the photo you can see that Nanna May wrote: “please translate these roman numerals mcmxcviii thank you.”
The 24-year-old grandson found this so cute, so he posted it on Twitter with the caption: “Omg opened my Nan’s laptop and when she’s googled something she’s put ‘please’ and ‘thank you’. I can’t”. We can’t either. Even writing this is making my heart melt!
Update: Even Google found this so adorable and responded to both Ben and his nanna (see the pics below)!
More info: Twitter
“Omg opened my Nan’s laptop…”
The 24-year-old grandson found this so cute, so he posted it on Twitter
“She just thought it was the norm”
This went so viral that even Google responded to the grandson
And Nanna May as well…
Follow Us