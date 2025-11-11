Guy Shares His 85-Year-Old Granny’s Polite Google Search And It Goes Viral

Grandmas are already adorable on their own, but when we saw Ben John’s 85-year-old grandma’s, May Ashworth’s, Google search history – our hearts just melted. Last week when Ben opened his granny’s laptop and saw her recent Google searches, he couldn’t resist taking a photo. In the photo you can see that Nanna May wrote: “please translate these roman numerals mcmxcviii thank you.”

The 24-year-old grandson found this so cute, so he posted it on Twitter with the caption: “Omg opened my Nan’s laptop and when she’s googled something she’s put ‘please’ and ‘thank you’. I can’t”. We can’t either. Even writing this is making my heart melt!

Update: Even Google found this so adorable and responded to both Ben and his nanna (see the pics below)!

