“So Epsteiny”: Kash Patel’s Sudden Engagement Sparks Backlash After People Learn Fianceé’s Age

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins marked a major milestone in their three-year relationship on Sunday, October 4, by getting engaged.
Wilkins shared the news on social media with a picture of herself and Patel, captioning the post, “went and got the law involved.”
The celebratory moment, however, drew fewer congratulatory messages and more criticism over their age gap.
“She was born when he was in college,” a commenter pointed out.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins’ romantic milestone was overshadowed by pointed reactions to their age difference
Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images
Patel and Wilkins have been together since early 2023 after meeting at an event at a friend’s house in Nashville.
The pair presented a united front at Patel’s swearing-in as FBI director in 2025, and their relationship has only grown since, with the two spotted at several state events for the US government, including the recent America 250 celebration.
In the engagement picture shared by Wilkins, the pair can be seen smiling ear to ear, with the singer flashing a huge diamond on her ring finger.
The response to the post, however, was anything but positive, with netizens taking issue with Wilkins, 27, being 19 years younger than Patel, 46.
“What’s with MAGA having spouses half their age? It’s so Epsteiny,” one wrote.
“What can people two decades apart have in common?” asked another.
“Who says money and power can’t buy love?” remarked a third.
In the same vein, several predicted Wilkins would part ways with Patel the minute he loses his post.
“They’re getting a divorce as soon as the administration is over and he gets fired,” one said.
“I can bet on how this will end,” asserted another.
The engagement announcement also revived speculation surrounding Alexis Wilkins’ alleged ties to Israel
Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent turned podcaster, claimed in August 2025 that Wilkins was a “former Mossad agent” and was therefore carrying out a manipulation operation by dating Patel.
Samuel Parker, a former US Senate candidate from Utah, also made social media assertions implying she was a foreign agent.
Despite Wilkins suing the two over their claims and clarifying that she had never been to Israel, let alone acted as a spy for the country, social media users repeated the allegations in comments under her engagement post.
“This is one of the most obvious honeypots ever,” one said.
“If she isn’t an undercover infiltrator, then I’m the head of Disney,” added another.
Wilkins, for the record, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and grew up across England, Switzerland, Arkansas, and Los Angeles.
This did not mark the first controversy surrounding the couple in recent times.
Patel faced backlash after travelling on a government aircraft to watch Wilkins perform in 2025
Last October, Patel used a $60,000 FBI jet to fly from Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia to State College Regional Airport in Pennsylvania.
The trip allowed him to attend the Real American Freestyle Wrestling event at Penn State University, where Wilkins sang the national anthem.
Roughly two hours after landing, the aircraft departed Pennsylvania for Nashville, Tennessee, where Wilkins resides.
A Redditor called Patel’s actions an example of “shameless corruption” at the time.
“It’s really just unchecked narcissism,” a second person said.
In response, the FBI clarified that its director is prohibited from flying commercially for security reasons and must use Bureau aircraft for all travel.
The agency also said Patel reimbursed the government for any portions of the trips deemed personal, as required under federal regulations.
Patel, for his part, defended himself by saying he uses the FBI jet “less than” his predecessors.
Wilkins drew criticism for performing at Trump’s Great American State Fair earlier this year
The Great American State Fair was a 16-day exposition arranged at the National Mall in June to celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day.
Artists including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, and Morris Day were scheduled to perform, but they pulled out, claiming they had been misled into believing it was a wholesome, nonpartisan country fair when, in reality, it was deeply partisan and political.
Alexis Wilkins stepped in and performed the national anthem again at the opening ceremony.
“Who knew nepotism could manifest like this?” a critic remarked.
“I hate being American right now,” voiced another.
“Can’t wait for the country song where heartbreak gets classified as national security” a netizen quipped
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