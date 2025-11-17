Hey Pandas, What Are You Passionate About, But Have No One To Share It With? (Closed)

From the trivial to the unusual to the profound. Paper clips and pigeons? Spores, molds and fungus? Physics, neurosurgery and rock and roll? What do you want to talk about for hours that makes your friends and family yawn?
(Bonus points to any 80s nerds who get all three pop culture references above.)
#1
✨bugs✨ (especially moths and harvestmen, they’re my favorites. Did you know that harvestmen (daddy longlegs) aren’t actually spiders? They’re a separate type of arachnid, and they often get confused with cellar spiders)
#2
For me it’s science, especially cosmology, particle physics, astronomy, and deep time. Granted, I’m just an enthusiast and only have an iota of the knowledge I’d like, but it’s my favorite thing. While I would call all of my friends scientifically literate to some degree, their actual interest in science is very limited. For instance, if I was to announce to them that the ninth planet (please, please, please refrain from bringing up Pluto) had been discovered, or that the conflicts between general relativity and quantum mechanics had been resolved, their likely response would be, “Neat.”
It kills me to have no one who I can share this fascinating world with, or with whom I can discuss, teach, and learn!
#3
Art. Now, I don’t do the typical abstract or still life or origami. I’m more a craft and doodle person. Im not completely original though, so I do need like an Inspo and then I’ll make it crazy yk.
Also history! I love history and it’s so interesting but not everyone thinks that obvi.
#4
If there’s anyone who wants to talk about classical music with me, specifically 20th century Soviet Classical, (or TwoSet Violin) PLEASE reply cos i appear to be the only one ever who’s passionate about these things. 😭😭
#5
the tmnt universe
the spiderverse
voice acting->the general premise of it and the career(i rlly wanna be one when i grow up but idk where to start and im a lil scared its too late)
drawing/art
music
#6
History!
People get on my last nerve because they are like “wE dOnT nEeD hIsToRy” “wHy aRe wE lEaRnInG aBoUt sOmEtHiNg tHaT hApPeNeD aLrEaDy”
LIKE GUYS.
DO U NOT UNDERSTAND?
IF WE DONT LEARN ABOUT OUR MISTAKES OF THE PAST, IT WILL KEEP HAPPENING.
HISTORY IS SO SO SO IMPORTANT AND IM TIRED OF PEOPLE IGNORING IT.
I also am very passionate about writing and like to think that I am a decent fiction writer.
You can build worlds and universes with words! How amazing is that! I could make a planet full of cats if I wanted to!!!
I feel like people also dont realize the importance of literature and its impact on society. Books can transport you to such magical places and they can actually make you feel something.
I hope to do that when I write.
I get really annoyed when we read a book for school and my friends are like, “that was so boring” or “i hated that book”
It’s like they don’t appreciate good literature and I try to explain to them that it was a good book and the message behind it, but they won’t listen because the book was “boring”
I have all of these thoughts and ideas about history, writing, and literature but nobody I know appreciates them.
My friends hate writing and history, so it’s kinda hard to actually talk about the stuff that i like without hearing it get called boring and stupid. So sorry this is kinda long, but i have so much pent up stuff about my hobbies.
#7
I never found someone who enjoys the horror genre of movies, probably won’t for a long while.
#8
Graffiti and skate culture and style
I LOVE it, ALL of it. Idrk what else to say I just love it
#9
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓛𝓮𝓰𝓮𝓷𝓭 𝓞𝓯 𝓩𝓮𝓵𝓭𝓪
#10
Philosophy and Learning.
