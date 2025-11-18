30 Global Traditions To Make You Wonder Why We Don’t Do Them Everywhere

Traveling is probably one of the best ways to actually learn more about other cultures. After all, many of the things one might read in a book about art and architecture can give you some ideas, but until you’ve walked around a foreign place, you often don’t know the details. Sometimes one might even learn that other places have very good ideas on how to live.
Someone asked “What cultural tradition from your country do you think the world should adopt?” and people shared their favorite examples. We also got in touch with Andres Zuleta from Boutique Japan to learn more about cultural traditions and travel. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your own ideas and experiences in the comments section below.
#1
I think this actually came from Sweden but we have an app in Denmark that’s called Hjerteløber meaning heart runner. And what happens is if you take a cpr class you register as certified on the app. Then if someone calls for a heart attack the app pings a certain number of people in the direct vicinity. Your phone starts blasting an emergency signal and then you decide if you’re in a place where you can safely take the “mission”. If you accept you will either be directly routed to the person to perform cpr or routed to an AED and then the person. If you respond to the alert, the next day you will also get a follow up text asking if you’re ok or if you want to talk to someone about what happened.
I was called once and able to accept and it was amazing, horrific, and wonderful. I was able to grab an aed and when I got there (7 minutes after the call went out) I was the third aed to arrive and someone was actively performing cpr. All the extra people who came were helping all the people who were there and directing the ambulance when it arrived. I dont know what happened to the person but seeing all these people coming from every direction and running as fast as possible on a Friday night just really restored all hope in humanity.
Also they’ve done a lot of research on the calls and determined that it 100% is saving lives. It’s really amazing. .
Image source: RainbowZebraGum
#2
Complete separation between state and religion.
Image source: Justaredditor85, RDNE Stock project
#3
Not needing tipping because the workers are paid a fair wages already.
Image source: Angel_Madison, Jessie McCall
#4
In Argentina when a child is found lost on any crowded beach people around them wil start to clap their hands seeking to attract attention so the family will notice and go and get the kid. Everybody is aware of the situation and keep an eye on the kid until they’re happy reunited with their family.
Image source: Active_Lettuce325, David Trinks
#5
Free entry to all state owned museums. It’s one thing I love about Ireland is you can just stroll into the National Gallery or National History museum on your lunch break or whatever for free.
Image source: fedupofbrick, Suzy Hazelwood
#6
Australia: Telling rude customers to get the f**k out.
Image source: Emergency-Twist7136, Lisa Fotios
#7
Mandatory 4 week paid vacations. As an American living in Germany, it’s f*****g incredible.
Image source: therwinther, Solen Feyissa
#8
I‘m from Luxembourg.
It‘s not really a tradition, but we have free public transport, and I think it should be like this everywhere!
Image source: InfiniteOmniverse
#9
Wearing a face mask when you’re sick and in public. Even if it’s not COVID, I’d rather not get sick and have to use PTO to recover or work 8 hours while sick.
Image source: Gobnobbla, Anastasiia Chepinska
#10
Siestas!! they’re perfect for recharging and staying productive.
Image source: WholesomeThyme, SHVETS production
#11
Stop idolising/deifying politicians & veterans. .
Image source: Cpt_Riker
#12
İn South Africa we have something called Ubuntu. Literally it means “I am because you are”. İn practise it means doing for others not because you have to, but because you want to and it is good for the community as a whole.
Image source: Doc_ENT
#13
The Japanese practice of mindful eating, which focuses on savoring and appreciating each bite, could benefit the world.
Image source: fast_foof_tsaf, Quang Anh Ha Nguyen
#14
Bike roadway systems and streets with no cars allowed.
Image source: CowsWithAK47s
#15
“dia de muertos” i really apreciate the close relationship we have with the concept of mortality in Mexico and it also allow us to have our grief in small doses, in our culture death is not something painted so terrible.
Image source: utared
#16
I am from Finland, I think other countries should also start giving out baby boxes.
And you should also have saunas in every house, but this should have gone without saying. .
Image source: Live_Angle4621
#17
Allemansrätten – or The Freedom to Roam.
Take care of the environment, leave it as you found it, and go wherever you please without having to worry about invading private property.
Image source: wakeupwill
#18
Taiwan’s “Trash doesn’t touch the ground” system.
Basically, instead of holding onto your trash/recycling until a specific trash day and remembering to wheel the bins out, a truck goes around to set points each day and plays a jaunty ice cream truck esque song so you know it’s time to toss the trash (there’s also a phone app).
Not only does this make composting + recycling a breeze since there’s a separate bin for food scraps you just dump your veggie peels from a meal into and there are people to help you sort recycling out (Taiwan has one of the highest recycling/lowest waste rates in the world), but it’s really nice to just catch up with your neighbors while you wait for the truck to come around. Also the cities are super clean despite there being like zero trash cans, which is pretty neat!
Image source: wang78739
#19
The Japanese ability for people to just mind their own business and not feel a constant need to make a statement.
Image source: Freak_Out_Bazaar
#20
Not wearing shoes inside the house.
Image source: Swimming_Affect_3630
#21
NZ, I love the “nope we’re shut” of Christmas and new Years, and often well into January too. Stuff off, we’re at the beach…..
Image source: jingletoes268
#22
Japan – onsens, and a culture of reasonably priced vending machines selling a range of delicious hot and cold drinks
Finland – saunas, and the approach of ‘enjoy the nature we have, and don’t be stupid about it’
UK – museums and galleries funded by the government so they can allow free entry
Georgia – when three people get together they just HAVE to start singing, which is really fun. Not two – you need three for a proper polyphonic singalong.
Image source: vestibulepike
#23
Not talking or making a lot of noise on public transportation.
Image source: EndedUpFine, diGital Sennin
#24
Queuing. Having travelled the world a decent amount I love coming back to the uk where we wait for our turn. Japan was the best place I’ve been to for this and good manners overall.
Image source: No-Kitchen5780
#25
The art of taking a long, leisurely lunch to truly enjoy food and conversation.
Image source: SassyGemx, fauxels
#26
Sobremesa.
Basically staying at the table drinking coffee / schnapps, eating cake, chatting or playing cards with people after lunch.
Image source: cocoisidoro
#27
Bidets. Toilets are a serious business in Japan, as I discovered.
Image source: Gloorplz
#28
Free public pools. Nothing like grabbing your kid at the daycare after work and ending the day enjoying the nice summer evenings at the pool. You meet the whole neighborhood there and just enjoy life.
Could you do it if you had to pay entry each time? Yes. Would you do it? No.
Image source: Vlip, Megan Bucknall
#29
Public transport that works in cities.
Image source: straightedge74, Marcelo Moreira
#30
Social distancing and personal space.
And sauna.
Image source: Korpikuusenalla
