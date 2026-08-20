Karmelo Anthony Case Takes Dark Turn As Prosecutor Unveils Evidence Jury Never Saw, Including Disturbing Texts

Karmelo Anthony’s case has taken a new turn after prosecutors revealed evidence that the jury never heard during his trial.
At an appeal hearing on August 20, Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye told the court about messages allegedly sent by Anthony to his ex-girlfriend and a report that she believed he was stalking her just hours before Austin Metcalf was fatally wounded.
The revelation came as Anthony’s legal team continue fighting his 35-year prison sentence.
Karmelo’s ex-girlfriend reported being stalked by him before he attacked Austin Metcalf
According to Wireskye, Anthony’s high school girlfriend spoke to an assistant principal on April 2, 2025, the same day Metcalf was fatally stabbed.
She allegedly told the assistant principal that Anthony had been stalking her after their breakup.
The prosecutor also said she had concerns about Anthony’s interest in fights, firearms, and knives.
Wirskye told the court that Anthony had sent his ex-girlfriend a picture of a knife. He also allegedly wrote, “I’m low key on the verge.”
The prosecutor described Anthony’s state of mind by saying, “He was spiraling.”
A few hours later, Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The newly revealed information is significant because the jury that convicted Anthony never heard about this alleged history.
The prosecutor said the evidence was kept out because both sides had agreed before trial to avoid bringing up certain details about Anthony and Metcalf’s personal histories.
An alleged “gentleman’s agreement” kept the evidence out of court
Wirskye explained that prosecutors had reached what he described as a “gentleman’s agreement” with Anthony’s defense lawyers.
Under the agreement, prosecutors would not use the evidence concerning Anthony’s alleged behavior toward his ex-girlfriend. In return, Anthony’s defense would not bring up Metcalf’s juvenile criminal history.
That history reportedly included graffiti containing what prosecutors described as “vile racist stuff.”
Wirskye said the decision was made because the case had already become highly emotional and racially charged.
“I offered the agreement,” he said, according to WFAA-TV. “Let’s stay away from historical character and stick to the facts — what happened under the tent.”
The agreement meant jurors were asked to focus on what happened between Anthony and Metcalf at the track meet rather than information about either teenager’s past.
Anthony was ultimately convicted of homicide and sentenced to 35 years in prison. He is now appealing that conviction.
Karmelo Anthony’s team had just won a legal victory over the trial judge
The latest revelation came just one day after Anthony’s legal team secured another important development in the appeal.
On August 19, the judge who presided over Anthony’s trial was removed from the appeal.
Anthony’s lawyers had asked for Judge John Roach to be recused after he gave an interview to WFAA-TV following the trial.
During that interview, Roach said Anthony appeared to be a “nice young man” but also said the jury had made the right decision in finding him guilty.
Roach further added, “As long as I follow the law, I sleep well at night.”
Anthony’s lawyers argued that Roach’s public comments about the case created a reason for him to step aside.
Senior Judge Sid Harle granted the defense’s request. He acknowledged that recusal normally requires a “very high bar”, but said that even if he personally believed Roach could remain impartial, that was not the legal test.
“That’s not ‘the test,’” Harle said.
Retired District Court Judge Michael Chitty was then assigned to consider Anthony’s request for a retrial.
Prosecutor Wirskye strongly objected to Roach’s removal.
“He didn’t do anything wrong. I know Judge Roach. What is important to Judge Roach is being fair,” he said.
Wirskye also criticized what he described as a “concerted effort” by “social media and influencers” to interfere with the case.
“Some of them are here today,” he told the court.
Anthony and Metcalf crossed paths at a high school track meet in Texas
The case began on April 2, 2025, when Anthony and Metcalf, both 17 at the time, crossed paths at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, as reported by Bored Panda.
Anthony was sitting under a tent belonging to Metcalf’s team during a rain delay. Witnesses said athletes from other schools were not supposed to be under the tent.
According to testimony, Metcalf and several other students asked Anthony to leave.
One student said, “It wasn’t just Austin. People, including myself, were saying for him to leave.”
Witnesses said Anthony refused and eventually warned Metcalf. “Touch me and see what happens.”
Metcalf then pushed Anthony, who then reached into his backpack, pulled out a folding knife, and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.
Coaches and medical staff rushed to help Metcalf. One coach testified that pressure was placed on the wound, while an athletic trainer performed CPR until paramedics took over.
Memorial High School head track coach Robert Starr recalled the scene, saying, “Everybody was praying. I just knew Austin was gone.”
Metcalf was taken to the hospital, but he passed away.
Anthony was detained at the stadium. The knife was later recovered with “bone and blood” on it.
A police report also described Anthony telling a coach, “He put his hands on me. I stabbed him.”
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, Anthony also allegedly told an officer, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to.”
The affidavit says he also shouted, “I was protecting myself,” while officers detained him.
His lawyer previously argued that Anthony had “no reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”
Anthony’s appeal team filed a notice of appeal less than 24 hours after the verdict
Anthony’s new legal team includes Texas NAACP president Gary Bledsoe, appellate lawyer Russell Wilson, and Brooke Cluse of Ben Crump Law.
The lawyers said they would conduct an independent review of the trial to look for possible errors. They are working on the case pro bono, according to the supplied CBS News report.
The team said, “Our appellate team has been retained following the conviction to conduct a fresh, independent review of the trial record.”
They also acknowledged the pain surrounding the case, saying, “We recognize the profound loss suffered by one young man’s family and the uncertainty facing another, and we extend our respect to everyone whose lives have been forever changed by these events.”
Anthony’s lawyers have also argued that the June trial had problems with courtroom restrictions and jury instructions. Wilson described what he called a “shadow docket” during his opening statement at the retrial hearing, according to WFAA-TV.
“A dark turn in his defense,” a reader wrote.
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