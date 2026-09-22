‘Karen’ Tries To Steal NFL Hat From Kid After Match, But Gets Exposed Online Instead

It’s natural for fans to look forward to an autograph or a selfie with a star athlete at an NFL game, but sometimes they behave in ways fellow spectators can only describe as “crossing a line.”
TikTok mom Amber experienced one such interaction while attending a Dallas Cowboys preseason game in August 2026.
She was at the game with her young son, who received a hat from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the end of the contest.
That is where things went wrong, as another woman tried to claim the hat immediately.
“I’m so sick of adults doing stuff like this to kids,” one of Amber’s followers commented.
A Seahawks supporter tried to seize Dak Prescott’s hat from a young Cowboys fan
On Sunday, August 15, Amber and her son attended the Dallas Cowboys’ victorious 2026 preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at the latter’s home, Lumen Field.
Although Dak Prescott did not play in the game, he gave Amber’s son, who was wearing a Cowboys jersey, his hat on his way back to the locker room.
As soon as the kid got his hands on the hat, a woman standing a spot away, wearing a Seahawks T-shirt, tried to wrestle it from his hands.
The kid stood his ground and screamed at the woman, “F**k no! He gave it to me.”
A man in Cowboys gear, standing between the boy and the woman, helped free the hat from her grip and gave it to the kid.
Amber, confused about what was happening, wrongly assumed that the man was trying to take the hat, and told him, “You don’t do that to my son! Look what you did to him!”
“I did nothing! I gave him the hat,” the man answered. At this point, her son pointed out that it was the woman who was fighting with her.
Amber asked her son if he was okay and then apologized to the man twice.
“It happened so fast, I just saw tug of war and didn’t realize he was helping my son – I felt like s**t for hollering at him. I wish I could tell him thank you,” Amber later wrote on TikTok.
Netizens ripped into the “Karen” for trying to take the hat from the kid
In a follow-up video Amber posted, she confronted the woman about upsetting her son, and she replied, “I would never.”
Regardless of whether it was a misunderstanding, the internet put her on blast after Amber shared a video of the moment on her TikTok, and it went viral.
One commenter, who also attended the game and was standing near Amber and her son during the incident, shared a photo of the exact moment Prescott gave the boy his hat.
“As a Seahawks fan, I’m pretty sure the Dak is gonna give it to the kid in COWBOYS gear, not someone in Hawks gear,” one user pointed out.
Another said, “Grown woman fighting with a child for a piece of c**p. Humans are embarrassing.”
“Shoutout to the kid! Holding his ground. Don’t let no one bully you,” said a third. A fourth wrote, “I will never understand ripping something out of a kid’s hands.”
A fifth commented, “Any time there’s confusion about who a player gave their (thing) to, it is always 100% meant for the child, not the adult.”
Another “Karen” tried to take an MLB ball from a kid last year and walked away with the win
PhilsTailgate/X
A similar incident happened last year when a group of people attempted to retrieve a home run ball from a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins MLB game in September 2025.
As Bored Panda previously reported, a fracas broke out when six people converged on a ball Harrison Bader hit that landed in an empty part of the stands.
Broadcast cameras caught a man named Drew Feltwell reaching the ball first, then walking back and giving it to his son, Lincoln, who was celebrating a birthday.
But soon, a woman, later dubbed the “Phillies Karen” by social media, went up to the family and started yelling that the ball was hers and had been taken from their stand as Drew held on to his son and leaned back from the verbal onslaught.
Drew later told news outlets that the woman was “very vulgar” and said “many, many inappropriate words” in front of his children: “I can’t even repeat that on air.”
He ultimately gave the ball to the woman, and in return, she flipped them off and walked away.
However, Lincoln didn’t go home empty-handed and ended up getting the better bargain as well.
The Marlins reached out and gave him a gift bag to make up for the experience, while the Phillies gifted a bat signed by Bader himself.
“Fighting with a child is insane,” one user commented
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