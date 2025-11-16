Artist Illustrates The Pressures She And Other Women Face From Society In 24 New Honest Comics

by

When enough people adhere to the same standard, that standard transforms into a societal expectation that is mutually and openly agreed upon without the need for law. Men shouldn’t show emotion, and women should wear makeup, are two standards that are prevalent enough to be found everywhere.

But each of us is unique. These “expectations” do not accurately describe the majority of people. Therefore, artist Lainey Molnar explores these topics in particular as she creates comics that most people, especially women, can relate to.

With that being said, Lainey’s work has been featured on Bored Panda previously, and if you’d like to see the previous parts to this series, then make sure to click here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: lainey.molnar

#2

Image source: lainey.molnar

#3

Image source: lainey.molnar

#4

Image source: lainey.molnar

#5

Image source: lainey.molnar

#6

Image source: lainey.molnar

#7

Image source: lainey.molnar

#8

Image source: lainey.molnar

#9

Image source: lainey.molnar

#10

Image source: lainey.molnar

#11

Image source: lainey.molnar

#12

Image source: lainey.molnar

#13

Image source: lainey.molnar

#14

Image source: lainey.molnar

#15

Image source: lainey.molnar

#16

Image source: lainey.molnar

#17

Image source: lainey.molnar

#18

Image source: lainey.molnar

#19

Image source: lainey.molnar

#20

Image source: lainey.molnar

#21

Image source: lainey.molnar

#22

Image source: lainey.molnar

#23

Image source: lainey.molnar

#24

Image source: lainey.molnar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
