“Girl’s Got Her Priorities”: Erika Kirk Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Appearance At Convention Paying Tribute To Charlie

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk at the 2026 Republican National Convention (RNC), held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on September 9 and 10.
Trump singled out the late activist’s widow, Erika Kirk, who was seated at the convention panel next to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reminding the audience of the ordeal she has gone through since Charlie’s assassination exactly a year ago.
Chants of “Charlie, Charlie” broke out as Erika went on to receive a standing ovation from the crowd.
As videos of the moment started circulating on social media, eagle-eyed netizens noticed what they believed were signs of plastic surgery on Erika’s face.
“Did she get a nose job?” one person commented, adding that Erika looked “all smiles” at the event.
Erika Kirk faced plastic surgery allegations after Donald Trump’s midterm convention appearance
On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk took a bullet in the neck while giving a speech about firearm violence at Utah Valley University.
Erika Kirk has since stepped up as the new CEO of Charlie’s organization, Turning Point USA, and taken on several of his keynote speaking roles.
However, her public appearances have drawn severe criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, as well as netizens, for allegedly being too showy and ostentatious.
Now, her appearance at the RNC has sparked similar vitriol, with many claiming that she has undergone plastic surgery procedures since her husband’s passing.
“Girl’s got her priorities, I guess. ‘Who cares who really ki**ed my husband? Let’s discuss how I can get a more petite nose to make me look less like a potato.’ – Erika Kirk,” one person commented.
“First thing you see! Also some sculpting too, a baby lift,” another added. A third said, “Erika Kirk got a Karoline Leavitt nose job.”
“Her entire face, hair, and midsection is a surgeon’s job,” wrote a fourth. A fifth commented, “It looks abnormal. What has she done to herself? You can’t reverse that!”
Some fueled the conspiracy theory that doppelgängers are doing some of Erika Kirk’s public appearances.
“I’m telling you, different actors are playing her at different times. This whole thing is a show!” one chimed in.
“Must be why she’s been so ‘low profile’ over the last few months. Recovering from surgery?” said another.
A plastic surgeon pointed out which cosmetic procedures Erika Kirk may have undergone
While Erika Kirk has never publicly talked about any cosmetic procedures or addressed the rumors, experts have weighed in on her facial transformation since her Miss Arizona and Miss USA pageantry days in 2012.
“Looking at how her face has changed from her 2012 pageant photos to how she appears now, the shifts are mostly in areas that usually reflect careful maintenance rather than dramatic surgery,” Dr. Frederick Weniger, a plastic surgeon from Hilton Head, South Carolina, told Glam magazine in 2025.
“The middle of her face appears a little fuller, especially through the apples of the cheeks and the under-eye area, suggesting light filler for support,” the doctor said.
“Her lips look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s, which can also come from periodic filler.”
As for going under the knife, Dr. Weniger speculated that Erika may have “had a very subtle rhinoplasty refinement or a light upper-eyelid touch-up, but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty.”
He added that her jawline may have been accentuated with filler or tightening treatments. He also suggested which procedures Erika Kirk should pursue as she ages.
“Light Botox can help her keep her forehead and eye area smooth without taking away expression,” the surgeon said. “Any filler she uses down the road should be placed very sparingly, mainly to keep the cheeks supported and soften the under-eye area if it ever starts to hollow.
“As for the lower face, maintaining her jawline with tightening devices or gentle contouring would help her keep that clean line she has now. If she ever develops early jowling in her late 40s or 50s, a small, well-timed lower facelift can address it before it becomes pronounced.”
Erika Kirk recently witnessed Tyler Robinson plead not guilty to her husband’s homicide
Erika Kirk also continued to be accused of “taking advantage” of Charlie’s demise and turning it into a spectacle.
“On such a gut-wrenching anniversary, you’d think she would be at home comforting her children. I’ve never seen a woman more out of touch than her,” one netizen said about her RNC appearance.
Erika recently attended a court hearing of her husband’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, on September 1, along with Charlie’s parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk.
The 23-year-old former apprentice electrician pleaded not guilty to the crime as a judge ruled that prosecutors could seek capital punishment at trial. Robinson denied aggravated homicide and six other charges associated with the assassination.
Robinson had turned himself in the day after the incident, seemingly being convinced to do so by his parents.
“We know that the defendant is the shooter… first, because of the video evidence; second, because of the DNA; third, because of his admissions; and fourth, because of circumstantial evidence,” prosecutor Ryan McBride told the court on Tuesday.
Prosecutors previously presented DNA evidence that tied Robinson to the alleged weapon and other items recovered from the scene and digital evidence turned over by his roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs.
They also argued that Robinson regarded Charlie’s conservative views about the LGBTQ+ community as “repugnant,” which they believe to be the motive behind the crime.
Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
In a statement shared afterward, the Kirk family said the judge’s decision “marks an important step” in their “pursuit of justice.”
“Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s mu**er has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father.”
“A grieving widow had her nose done,” one suspecting netizen commented
Follow Us