Hey Pandas, Any Good YA Or Adult Novel Recommendations? (Closed)

I recently got the opportunity to splurge on some novels at a discounted book event but couldn’t come up with any good picks other than from those authors I usually read. I would love to explore more titles and authors so please recommend me some of your favourites. (I’m not a fan of sci-fi, political/religious themed, or overly R-rated books).New or old titles welcome!
#1
Are you ok with religious themes if they’re history based? If so, anything by Dan Brown (all his novels are intellectual thrillers and almost all have strong historical references and are often tied in with references to various religions (usually Christian denominations and cults) and cutting edge science.
If that’s too religious/political for you then I also recommend The Eight, especially if you’re a chess fan. 2 symaltanious overlapping stories, one set around the time of the French Revolution, the other set in roughly modern time. Both are essentially 2 parts to the same story and the plot is intricately tied to chess (hence the name The Eight). It’s quite long though.
#2
The white bird by R.J Palicio. About war and a touch of romance.
#3
Read Terry Pratchett. I started read his Discworld books as a teen and never looked back. My first was Mort.
RIP Terry Pratchett.
#4
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune. It’s so heartwarming and amazing, AND the sequel just came out! It makes my heart melt every time I read it.
