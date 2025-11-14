I’ve Been Photographing America For 46 Years And Here Are 36 Of My Best Shots

by

I’ve been searching for the essence of the American character since 1974. I studied photojournalism at the University of Missouri, have visited all of the first 48 states. I’ve exhibited at several locations in America and England, including the Robin Rice Gallery in New York, and Duke University. My work has been published in many magazines, including Time, Smithsonian, and Life.

More info: pauldagys.com | Instagram

#1 Viola, Illinois

#2 Skyline, New York

#3 Drive In Theater, Mattoon, Illinois

#4 Moonrise, Marfa, Texas

#5 Old Timers, Iowa

#6 Wemen, Missouri

#7 Tucumcari, New Mexico

#8 Bourbon Street Laugh, New Orleans

#9 Old Sheldon Church, South Carolina

#10 Streakers, Missouri, 1974

#11 Fredericksburg, Virginia

#12 Storefront, Friar’s Point, Mississippi

#13 Four Doors, Clarksdale, Mississippi

#14 Landscape, Texas

#15 Cart Guys, Memphis

#16 Hot Springs, Colorado

#17 Can Collector, Los Angeles

#18 Buick, Highway 70, Tennessee

#19 Motel Owner, Highway 70, Tennessee

#20 Beach, Miami

#21 Saddam Flag, North Carolina

#22 Skid Row Supermodel, Los Angeles

#23 Bless Are They, Memphis

#24 Flag, Nag’s Head, North Carolina

#25 Jesus Datsun, Memphis

#26 Bettie’s House, Seattle, Washington

#27 Skid Row, Los Angeles

#28 Motel, Las Vegas

#29 Looter Shooter, Miami

#30 Tire And Guardrail, North Carolina

#31 Motel, Miami

#32 God & Guns, Wisconsin

#33 Lucky Hobo Redding, California

#34 Motel Fremont Street, Las Vegas

#35 Demolition Derby, Virginia

#36 Marina Del Rey, California

