“Celebrities Are In A Secret Contest”: Kaley Cuoco Reveals Name After Giving Birth To Second Baby

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second baby, but her announcement of the newborn’s name has people debating whether celebrities are in a secret contest to pick the most unusual names.
The Big Bang Theory star introduced her baby girl, born on Monday, October 12, in a carousel of images featuring raw, unfiltered hospital photos that earned plenty of praise online.
Cuoco’s decision to give birth herself also became a major talking point amid growing interest in celebrity surrogacy.
One fan reacted, “Kaley ily but what’s with these names. You know they gotta go to school right?”
Kaley Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their second daughter, giving her a rare name
Kaley Cuoco shared the happy news in a series of family photos on Instagram, shared on Thursday, October 15.
The caption of the post read, “Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing.”
“We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.”
The message concluded, “Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!”
Tom shared the announcement on his own account, welcoming Philomena as “another miracle” and calling her his “youngest queen.”
The newborn joins the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Matilda, as the family of four prepares for life with a new baby.
Kaley also shared a sweet photo of Matilda wearing a “Big Sister” shirt, showing that she was waiting at home to meet her sibling.
Friends and former co-stars quickly congratulated the couple, including The Big Bang Theory actors Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Melissa Rauch.
Helberg was particularly enthusiastic about the newborn’s name, writing, “PHILOMENA!!! You’re stunning. Welcome! And congratulations to the whole family!”
Some people joked that celebrities were competing to give their children increasingly unusual names
However, not everyone was immediately sold on the name Philomena, with some commenters questioning the choice and joking about how unusual it sounded.
“I think celebrities are in a secret contest to see who can give their child the most ridiculous name,” one person wrote.
Another user commented, “They should try yelling these names out the back door before settling on one.”
A third user joked, “Philomena Pelphrey sounds like she’s getting an invitation from Hogwarts!”
Another comment read, “Well that child’s going to have a fun preschool, learning to spell… lol.”
However, not everyone was convinced the name deserved the criticism.
“To each their own, I guess with the name, not for me to say as it’s not my baby,” one person wrote.
Another added, “That is not a ridiculous name. Its my name and I think its very pretty.”
Kaley’s fans defended the baby’s name, pointing out its decades-long history
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images
One comment read, “It’s not ridiculous. Philomena is an old name. The others might mean something special to the family.”
“Nothing wrong with the name. This one is cute,” others chimed in.
Philomena is a name of Greek origin that has been used for generations, although it is relatively uncommon among babies in the United States today.
The name has a long history and is also associated with Saint Philomena, a figure venerated in the Catholic tradition.
Cuoco and Pelphrey have not publicly explained what inspired their choice, but they have embraced the nickname “Philo” for their newborn daughter.
Beyond the baby’s name, Kaley’s announcement drew another wave of reactions focused on the photos themselves.
Several commenters praised the actress for sharing intimate hospital pictures that showed her looking like a new mother in the immediate aftermath of childbirth.
“Thank you for looking like a normal mom who just gave birth! Breathe of fresh air!” one person wrote.
Cuoco’s postpartum photos from her hospital bed also drew widespread praise for capturing an unfiltered moment
Another user said, “Finally someone who isn’t plastered with makeup and actually looks like they just pushed a baby out of their body, like real life, real time, no filters. Childbirth is hardly beautiful and hardly easy for most of us.”
A third person echoed the sentiment, writing, “I know right! So happy seeing a real birth and real mom.”
Some commenters even noted that Cuoco appeared to have had a C-section, but that remains unconfirmed.
The actress has not indicated that she and Pelphrey ever considered surrogacy.
While a growing number of high-profile celebrities have turned to surrogacy to expand their families, the decision can be deeply personal for many different reasons shaped by severe medical complications, fertility struggles, or age.
Stars including Meghan Trainor, Olivia Munn, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have helped challenge the stigma surrounding alternative paths to parenthood in recent years.
“Why do Hollywood stars name their kids the weirdest names?” one netizen asked
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