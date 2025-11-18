35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

by

Today, we’d like to present you with the most recent comic strips by Ryan Kramer. As you may recall, we have shared some of the artist’s earlier works in our previous Bored Panda posts. The comics are part of the Toonhole series created by a group of creative friends: John, Chris, Mike, and Ryan. During one of our interviews, Kramer shared that the series started during their college years and was born from their love of cartoons and drawings. How the artists describe themselves on the Toonhole website: “Team of cartoonist and professional animation artists who crudely draw really really realllyy dumb stuff in their free time.”

To see the full collection of strips created by all four cartoonists, you should definitely visit the Toonhole Facebook page, where they regularly share their recent works. However, to view the newest strips by Ryan, simply scroll down to see the list of comics we’ve prepared for you. Let us know in the comments below which one made your day!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com | amazon.com | toonhole.com

#1

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#2

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#3

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#4

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#5

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#6

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#7

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#8

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#9

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#10

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#11

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#12

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#13

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#14

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#15

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#16

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#17

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#18

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#19

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#20

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#21

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#22

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#23

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#24

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#25

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#26

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#27

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#28

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#29

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#30

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#31

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#32

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#33

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#34

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

#35

35 Funny And Sometimes Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toonhole Ryan (New Pics)

Image source: toonholeryan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Great Dane Destroyed Every Toy Until He Got A Plush Owl, Now He thinks It’s His Pet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How To Photograph Your Pets
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What Is Jenna Lyons’ Net Worth?
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2024
Miss France Iris Mittenaere is Crowned Miss Universe 2017 Winner
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2017
Matt Damon Meets Jason Bourne In Charcoal
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
David Ortiz: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.