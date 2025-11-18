30 Art Icons Manipulated To Pose As Present Social Media Influencers, And The Result Is Spot-On (New Pics)

Classical art and artists were sort of the influencers back in the day. Therefore, the concept of reimagining some of those icons as trendsetters of today’s world is not far-fetched.

Tiago, an innovative artist from Porto, Portugal, is the one who did exactly that and gave some of the most famous artworks and artists a contemporary makeover. The results are absolutely amazing and also eye-opening, showing how styling and setting can change our perception from classical to modern.

Tiago doesn’t use AI; his work is either made in collaboration with photographers or is cleverly photoshopped. Besides these mash-ups, the artist, on his Instagram page called ‘Untitled,’ also shares other art and modern vibe manipulations. If you like his style, make sure to check it out.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1 Mona Lisa

Image source: untitled.save

#2 Venus

Image source: untitled.save

#3 Mona Lisa

Image source: untitled.save

#4 Salvador Dalí

Image source: untitled.save

#5 The Girl With A Pearl Earring

Image source: untitled.save

#6 Pablo Picasso

Image source: untitled.save

#7 Frida Kahlo

Image source: untitled.save

#8 Vincent Van Gogh

Image source: untitled.save

#9 Vincent Van Gogh

Image source: untitled.save

#10 David

Image source: untitled.save

#11 David

Image source: untitled.save

#12 David

Image source: untitled.save

#13 Vincent Van Gogh

Image source: untitled.save

#14 The Girl With A Pearl Earring

Image source: untitled.save

#15

Image source: untitled.save

#16

Image source: untitled.save

#17 Hercules

Image source: untitled.save

#18 Frida Kahlo

Image source: untitled.save

#19 Gustav Klimt

Image source: untitled.save

#20

Image source: untitled.save

#21 Mona Lisa

Image source: untitled.save

#22 Leonardo Da Vinci

Image source: untitled.save

#23 Andy Warhol

Image source: untitled.save

#24 Frida Kahlo

Image source: untitled.save

#25

Image source: untitled.save

#26 Jean-Michel Basquiat

Image source: untitled.save

#27 Beethoven

Image source: untitled.save

#28 Vincent Van Gogh

Image source: untitled.save

#29

Image source: untitled.save

#30 Venus

Image source: untitled.save

