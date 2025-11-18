30 Art Icons Manipulated To Pose As Present Social Media Influencers, And The Result Is Spot-On (New Pics)

Classical art and artists were sort of the influencers back in the day. Therefore, the concept of reimagining some of those icons as trendsetters of today’s world is not far-fetched.
Tiago, an innovative artist from Porto, Portugal, is the one who did exactly that and gave some of the most famous artworks and artists a contemporary makeover. The results are absolutely amazing and also eye-opening, showing how styling and setting can change our perception from classical to modern.
Tiago doesn’t use AI; his work is either made in collaboration with photographers or is cleverly photoshopped. Besides these mash-ups, the artist, on his Instagram page called ‘Untitled,’ also shares other art and modern vibe manipulations. If you like his style, make sure to check it out.
#1 Mona Lisa
Image source: untitled.save
#2 Venus
Image source: untitled.save
#3 Mona Lisa
Image source: untitled.save
#4 Salvador Dalí
Image source: untitled.save
#5 The Girl With A Pearl Earring
Image source: untitled.save
#6 Pablo Picasso
Image source: untitled.save
#7 Frida Kahlo
Image source: untitled.save
#8 Vincent Van Gogh
Image source: untitled.save
#9 Vincent Van Gogh
Image source: untitled.save
#10 David
Image source: untitled.save
#11 David
Image source: untitled.save
#12 David
Image source: untitled.save
#13 Vincent Van Gogh
Image source: untitled.save
#14 The Girl With A Pearl Earring
Image source: untitled.save
#15
Image source: untitled.save
#16
Image source: untitled.save
#17 Hercules
Image source: untitled.save
#18 Frida Kahlo
Image source: untitled.save
#19 Gustav Klimt
Image source: untitled.save
#20
Image source: untitled.save
#21 Mona Lisa
Image source: untitled.save
#22 Leonardo Da Vinci
Image source: untitled.save
#23 Andy Warhol
Image source: untitled.save
#24 Frida Kahlo
Image source: untitled.save
#25
Image source: untitled.save
#26 Jean-Michel Basquiat
Image source: untitled.save
#27 Beethoven
Image source: untitled.save
#28 Vincent Van Gogh
Image source: untitled.save
#29
Image source: untitled.save
#30 Venus
Image source: untitled.save
Follow Us