Airbnb Host Allegedly Tries To Scam Family With A $7500 Damages Claim, Airbnb Takes Host’s Side

Airbnb, founded in 2008, became a favorite for travelers by offering unique stays around the world, often providing a more authentic and sometimes cheaper alternative to hotels. However, in recent years, the platform has faced growing criticism, with users expressing concerns over steep cleaning fees, safety issues, and nightmare hosts.
Just last week, entrepreneur Luke Burgis took to X to share his frustration, claiming that an Airbnb host accused his family of causing a mysterious stain on the floor of their rental—one that would require a jaw-dropping $7,500 repair. Although Burgis was confident no damage had been done, he said the company had taken the owner’s side. But once his post went viral, things began to turn in his favor.
73% of people prefer hotels over Airbnbs, poll finds
Negative experiences reported by Airbnb users haven’t slowed its growth. With over 8 million active listings and $3.7 billion in revenue reported in November of last year, the platform remains a popular choice for many travelers. Still, complaints about the service continue to pile up.
According to a poll conducted by news website Boston.com, 73% of participants said they prefer hotels, 16% said it depends on the trip they’re planning, and just 11% chose Airbnb. While hotels were favored for shorter, solo trips, many said Airbnbs are better for longer stays with family, friends, or pets. For those who leaned toward hotels, Airbnbs felt less affordable than they used to be, largely due to cleaning fees and a lack of reliable service.
“If the options are there, I will always pick a hotel. I like the experience better—room service, cleaning, and concierge,” reader Keri from Maine shared with Boston.com. “The only thing is that they are often harder with small children.”
“I vote for hotels. Airbnb is too strict,” added Melissa. “When I stayed at an Airbnb, my host threatened to charge fees if anything went missing or out of place, I mean anything. I can’t relax under that kind of stress. I have good manners and take care of the places I stay. I’ve been choosing hotels since. I’ve also had several female friends complain about their male hosts hanging around when they weren’t supposed to be there, very creepy. Hotels all the way.”
In response, Sam Randall, a representative for Airbnb, told Boston.com that the company continues to see guest satisfaction and has introduced changes to improve the experience. These updates allow guests to see the total price upfront, including all fees before taxes, and the platform’s search algorithm now prioritizes total price over nightly rates to offer greater transparency.
The main draw of Airbnb appears to be the chance to travel more like a local while enjoying greater flexibility with amenities such as kitchens, pools, and shared spaces. This convenience is particularly appealing to families with kids or pets.
“I’ve always enjoyed the flexibility that Airbnb or VRBO afford me,” said Chris from Brookline. “I can cook breakfast or have a space where I can eat takeout comfortably. Hosts are always amenable to suggesting places to visit or eat, or the best bus route to get somewhere. And I’ve met hosts with interesting backgrounds and some have provided cooked-to-order breakfasts, wine, beer, and/or snacks. Great perks! Bottom line: many times the return on investment is better with an Airbnb/VRBO than what a hotel provides.”
Bored Panda reached out to Luke Burgis to ask whether his recent experience with Airbnb had put him off the service for good. “The experience has gone a very long way toward destroying my trust in the platform, but there is some hope left even in the rubble,” he told us. “I am not swearing it off completely quite yet, but I am making major changes to how I use it.”
Burgis shared how his relationship with Airbnb has evolved over the years. “When I was a single guy, I started using Airbnb because it gave me access to beautiful homes in places without hotels,” he explained. Now that he’s married, he echoes the sentiment of many others, saying his family often prefers Airbnb for multi-bedroom homes that are far better suited for traveling with children than hotels. For him, Airbnb still serves an important purpose.
“With that said, nobody wants the stress of wondering if they’re going to get hit with a $7,500 bill for a mystery stain on the floor that they know nothing about unless they remembered to take a 4K video of every square foot of the apartment the minute before they walk out the door,” Burgis pointed out. “Airbnb has a huge problem because they are a platform built entirely on trust, but they are rapidly losing it.”
He added, “And there is a mimetic cascade here: once it starts, it becomes a waterfall.”
