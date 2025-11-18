‘Ghost And Ghost Kitty Universe’: 30 Best Comics I Made

Hi! My name is Dan and I’m the creator of Ghost and Ghost Kitty Universe. I started GGKU in September 2020 as what I thought was going to be a one and done four-panel comic. Just one of the many drawings I was busying myself with during that time.

It was the dark days of the pandemic, lockdowns were still implemented in many places across the world, and people were already fearing the cancellation of Halloween that year. Halloween?! The best of the holidays… CANCELED?! NEVER! So Ghost was born to try to bring hope and a little clarity to the situation: OVER HIS… ummm… DEAD BODY!…? He was only meant to be here for a moment, but he never went away.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

How it all began…

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

