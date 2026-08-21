Kacey Musgraves: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kacey Musgraves
August 21, 1988
Sulphur Springs, Texas, US
38 Years Old
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Who Is Kacey Musgraves?
Kacey Lee Musgraves is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her honest storytelling and distinctive genre-blending sound. Her music often explores themes of rural living with a progressive perspective, earning her a broad and diverse fanbase.
Musgraves’ breakout moment arrived with her 2013 major-label debut album, Same Trailer Different Park. The album, featuring the hit single “Merry Go ‘Round,” garnered critical acclaim and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.
Early Life and Education
Karen and Craig Musgraves supported their daughter Kacey’s early interest in music, with her grandmother even serving as her first booking agent.
Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, Kacey Musgraves began writing songs at the age of eight and honed her skills on mandolin and guitar. She graduated from Mineola High School in 2006.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Kacey Musgraves’s public life, including her marriage to singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly from 2017 to 2020. She also dated producer Misa Arriaga, and later poet Cole Schafer.
Musgraves has no children and, since splitting from Cole Schafer in late 2023 or early 2024, is not known to be in a relationship.
Career Highlights
Critical acclaim defined Kacey Musgraves’s 2018 album, Golden Hour, which earned the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy Award, among four total wins that night. Her 2013 debut, Same Trailer Different Park, also won a Grammy for Best Country Album and featured the hit single “Merry Go ‘Round.”
Musgraves has expanded her artistic endeavors, including co-writing for major country stars like Miranda Lambert and embarking on tours with artists such as Harry Styles. Her diverse work also includes a Christmas-themed album, A Very Kacey Christmas, released in 2016.
To date, Musgraves has collected eight Grammy Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards, and four Academy of Country Music Awards.
Signature Quote
“Follow your arrow / Wherever it points.”
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