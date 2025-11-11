Someone Compared Old Justin Timberlake With New One And Now Everything Makes Sense

by

If you ever wondered what happened to Justin Timberlake’s (in)famous noodle hair, wonder no more. Because we have the answer, and it’s really quite simple. The noodle hair was eaten by his future self! Obviously. Ok so we didn’t believe it either. Not until we saw the pictures. But now we’re left in no doubt. Were his time-travelling exploits inspired by recent Game of Thrones episodes? Or is he simply taking his own song ‘Mirrors’ way too seriously? (h/t)

Someone Compared Old Justin Timberlake With New One And Now Everything Makes Sense

Patrick Penrose
