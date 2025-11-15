Hey Pandas, What Are A Few Things That Parents Will Never Understand? (Closed)

For example, you can’t pause an online game because your not the only one playing.
#1
When we do some work just for the heck of it, like washing the dishes and mowing the lawn, we’re doing that to finally get off our electronics, like you want us to! And then we finally take a small break to go back on our phones from all the hard work we’ve done, you come into our room and say, “Hey, get off that dumb phone and do something for once.”
#2
NO I DON’T WANNA TALK ABOUT GIRLS, DAD.
#3
That when we ask “Why” we. are. not. arguing.
#4
Might be a bit sad, but I used to cry a lot to let my depressions out, and they always asked ” Why are you crying? ” And I could never answer them. Even now, its just something, always something that makes me want to sob into my bed that they will never understand.
#5
So when some has there phone volume up full blast and you turn up the tv but someone says it to loud but i cant here the tv just me?
#6
They will never understand that most of what I do is normal for people my age… UGH!
