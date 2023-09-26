Julian Broadus: The Untold Story of Snoop Dogg’s Son

Julian Corrie Broadus is one of Snoop Dogg’s children. He is the product of an extra-marital affair between Snoop Dogg and Julian’s mother, Laurie Holmond. At the time of his birth, Snoop Dogg already had two children with his wife Shante Broadus.
Around the same time Julian was born, Snoop Dogg had been faced with cheating accusations throughout his marriage. His birth therefore created friction between Snoop Dogg and his wife. While none of his affairs led to a child, the affair with Laurie Holmond did, which greatly affected his marriage.
Julian Broadus’ Early life and education
Julian Broadus was born on 18 June 1998. His mother and Snoop Dogg had a complicated relationship in high school which continued into Snoop’s marriage. As a result of the circumstances of his birth, he was raised by his mother and led a relatively normal and private life.
Broadus attended Diamond Bar High School in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from high school, he joined the University of California where he initially pursued a degree in Biology. However, he later switched to a business-related degree.
His Relationship with Snoop Dogg
As Julian was raised by his mother and knew little about his father, he spent the early years of his life without the knowledge of his father. It was not until he was nine years old that he learned his identity. He found out about Snoop Dogg being his father when his mother, Laurie Holmond, sued his father to establish paternity.
Snoop Dogg, on his part, claimed not to have any knowledge of Julian. This was different from his mother’s story as she mentioned that after she gave birth to her son, Snoop Dogg instantly took responsibility. She claimed that he was present at the birth and took care of the medical bills.
Having successfully navigated the complex relationship with his celebrity father, as well as the world of business and music, Julian Broadus continues to display remarkable successes in life. He admits that his father paved the way so he could do anything he wanted. However, he does not believe that his present accomplishments are a result of his association with a renowned family in the entertainment industry.
Julian Broadus’ Career
Over the course of his life, Julian Broadus has tried his hand at different careers. As a young child, he was interested in basketball and had hopes of being a basketball player. He played basketball in school and once participated in Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Sports Academy, but a hand injury led him to switch his career interests. After leaving basketball, he focused on a career in music. Unlike his father, his interests were not in hip-hop, but in R&B and pop music. In 2018 he released a debut song, but later took it down in order to do work on it more. Broadus has also ventured into a career in real estate.
He took up celebrity real estate under the mentorship of Tai Savet who is a real estate agent and also serves as an executive producer on VH1’s reality show, Love & Listing. He showed confidence in Savet in 2020 when he was getting into the real estate business by stating “I am ready to make a name for myself and bring in the money, and I know the first person to call: Tai Savet”. In addition to this, Broadus has also pursued a career in tech and now sits as executive director for promotions at Voxel X Network, a company involved in the NFT and gaming industry.
What Goes On in Julian Broadus’ Personal Life?
Outside of his relationship with Snoop Dogg, much is not known of Julian Broadus’s personal life. He is the only child of Snoop Dogg and Laurie Holmond, however, he has half-siblings. From his father’s relationship with Shante Broadus, he has three half-siblings. He has revealed that he is no longer hurt by the isolation from his family in the earlier years of his life.
His oldest sibling is Corde Broadus, born on 21st August 1994. He has another brother, Cordell Broadus, born on 21st February 1997, and a younger sister, Cori Broadus, born on 22nd June 1999. Very little is known about his romantic life, as he has managed to keep that aspect of his life away from the public eye.