Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva

by

Artist Natalya Shiryaeva, an architecture designer from Voronezh, Russia, creates bright oil paintings — true juicy jungles on canvas. For Natalya, drawing has been the most favourite hobby since she was a year and a half — her mother recalls flair for impressionism at that age already.

Natalia finds inspiration in warm countries where she lives from time to time, and the jungles by her are breaking into the real world with fresh breeze, enigmatic sounds and bright colors. Here you see all wonders of the tropics: thick vegetation, elephants, mountains, palm trees, fisher boats. Amazing palette is realized in thick rich strokes, they are curving and twisting on the surface tempting one to see them closer.

Natalya Shiryaeva tells: “Painting is everything for me: the Meaning, Path, and Aim. It’s my meditation and comprehension. It is the life itself because drawing means breathing for me, a necessity. This process is magical.”

More info: livemaster.com

Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twin Peaks 1.01 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2014
The Top Five Undercover Boss Endings in the Show’s History
3 min read
May, 6, 2017
The Latest Lethal Weapon Season 2 News
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2022
Why ‘Will & Grace’ Reboot is Ignoring the Series Finale
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
Marvel’s The Defenders Official Trailer Has Arrived
3 min read
May, 3, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.