“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Hard work and dedication tend to be viewed as positive traits in a professional setting. However, everything in moderation, as they say, and the same goes for striving for outstanding results at work. Yet some people choose to walk the extra mile, even if that means compromising at the expense of their free time or even their loved ones.
Such hustlers often try to encourage others to strive for excellence, too, by methods that some would consider questionable at best. We have combed through the vastness of the internet to find examples of such motivational posts and tips on how to fully use your potential, even if that means forgetting what a weekend or a day off feels like. Scroll down to find them on the list below, but remember that it might be best to take such advice with a healthy dose of skepticism.
#1 You Don’t Need A Weekend
Image source: spaghettiking216
#2 I Wish This Was Satire
Image source: Mobtor
#3 Asked My Landlord To Increase My Rent Because I Believe In The Grind
Image source: Unique_Philosophy_40
#4 Always Choose LinkedIn Followers. Agree?
Image source: dennishegstad
#5 Normalize Not Having A Life
Image source: tasadormir
#6 My Brother Is Sick But I’m Grateful I Could Avoid Taking A Day Off And Work Remotely From The Hospital
Image source: solanawhale
#7 Anyone Else Take 4 Hours To Eat Meals?
Image source: TnnsNbeer
#8 What A Miserable Outlook On Life
Image source: newyorkrealestate19
#9 Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame
Image source: Th3_Child
#10 I’m In The Empire Business
Image source: LordofAlkanes
#11 He Didn’t Have Enough Time To Learn To Do His Job In A Timely Manner
Image source: HipstaBarista
#12 Let’s Bring The Toxic Traits Of Work And Capitalism Home To Teach The Kids About The “Real World”
Image source: alligator06
#13 Accelerate
#14 Hustle Lords Are Back
Image source: SloanJamal
#15 If You’re Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You
Image source: Nowt2GetHungAbout
#16 He Definitely Doesn’t Have Any Friends
Image source: Expert_Worry5259
#17 And Then He Wonders Why Employees Don’t Stay
Image source: twitter.com
#18 In The Hustle Culture Sunken Place
Image source: TOMATO_ON_URANUS
#19 Helping A Client Find Leads Trumps An Employee’s Newborn Baby Being Hospitalized. All The Best To The Client Though
Image source: reddit.com
#20 My Family Is More Important Than Work, But Let Me Bring My Daughter Into Work And Make Her Sit At A Desk For 8 Hours Whilst She’s Having A Tough Day
Image source: Isho
#21 Work > Life
Image source: DeProfessionalFamale, chrishlad
#22 Toxic Grind Culture At Its Finest
Image source: hostilityandbees
#23 Block Your Birth Giver
Image source: untchuntch
#24 No Professional Would Ever Work Like This
Image source: infamouszgbgd
#25 Let Me Take Pride In Toxic Work Culture
Image source: Jarisatis
#26 Too Busy Winning
Image source: AdUnfair3836
#27 CEO Trying To Normalize Making 40 People Come In On A Saturday
Image source: quasifaust
#28 Young Daughter In Hospital, Lunatic Continuing To Work from The Hospital and Obviously Posting It On LinkedIn
Image source: MrTimofTim
#29 It’s The Little Things That Get You Promoted
Image source: bottleface
#30 Built For The Grind
Image source: MilkSlap
#31 The Final Boss Of The Sales Grind
Image source: wesmantooth93
#32 I Don’t Think He’s Joking
Image source: WeArePandey
#33 Why Not Work 14-Hours Shifts 6 Days A Week Instead?
Image source: harpreet3254
#34 Being “Just” A Full-Time Student Is Not Good Enough
Image source: Khalid Farhan
#35 Grind 24/7 365
Image source: igetbuckets55
#36 “Say What You Will But I Worked During Vacation And Then Had To Post It On LinkedIn Because I’m So Productive And So Busy And Grind Hard To Show Everyone”
Image source: highinanxiety
#37 Bed In Office > No Bed In Office
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#38 Virtue Signalling 101
Image source: sidm2600883
#39 You Should Also Be Working At The Weekend
Image source: chocolate_buttons
#40 Where Do People Get These Statistics From
Image source: reddit.com
