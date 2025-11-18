“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

by

Hard work and dedication tend to be viewed as positive traits in a professional setting. However, everything in moderation, as they say, and the same goes for striving for outstanding results at work. Yet some people choose to walk the extra mile, even if that means compromising at the expense of their free time or even their loved ones.

Such hustlers often try to encourage others to strive for excellence, too, by methods that some would consider questionable at best. We have combed through the vastness of the internet to find examples of such motivational posts and tips on how to fully use your potential, even if that means forgetting what a weekend or a day off feels like. Scroll down to find them on the list below, but remember that it might be best to take such advice with a healthy dose of skepticism.

#1 You Don’t Need A Weekend

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: spaghettiking216

#2 I Wish This Was Satire

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Mobtor

#3 Asked My Landlord To Increase My Rent Because I Believe In The Grind

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Unique_Philosophy_40

#4 Always Choose LinkedIn Followers. Agree?

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: dennishegstad

#5 Normalize Not Having A Life

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: tasadormir

#6 My Brother Is Sick But I’m Grateful I Could Avoid Taking A Day Off And Work Remotely From The Hospital

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: solanawhale

#7 Anyone Else Take 4 Hours To Eat Meals?

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: TnnsNbeer

#8 What A Miserable Outlook On Life

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: newyorkrealestate19

#9 Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Th3_Child

#10 I’m In The Empire Business

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: LordofAlkanes

#11 He Didn’t Have Enough Time To Learn To Do His Job In A Timely Manner

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: HipstaBarista

#12 Let’s Bring The Toxic Traits Of Work And Capitalism Home To Teach The Kids About The “Real World”

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: alligator06

#13 Accelerate

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Scuczu2, pdhsu

#14 Hustle Lords Are Back

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: SloanJamal

#15 If You’re Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Nowt2GetHungAbout

#16 He Definitely Doesn’t Have Any Friends

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Expert_Worry5259

#17 And Then He Wonders Why Employees Don’t Stay

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: twitter.com

#18 In The Hustle Culture Sunken Place

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: TOMATO_ON_URANUS

#19 Helping A Client Find Leads Trumps An Employee’s Newborn Baby Being Hospitalized. All The Best To The Client Though

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: reddit.com

#20 My Family Is More Important Than Work, But Let Me Bring My Daughter Into Work And Make Her Sit At A Desk For 8 Hours Whilst She’s Having A Tough Day

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Isho

#21 Work > Life

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: DeProfessionalFamale, chrishlad

#22 Toxic Grind Culture At Its Finest

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: hostilityandbees

#23 Block Your Birth Giver

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: untchuntch

#24 No Professional Would Ever Work Like This

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: infamouszgbgd

#25 Let Me Take Pride In Toxic Work Culture

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Jarisatis

#26 Too Busy Winning

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: AdUnfair3836

#27 CEO Trying To Normalize Making 40 People Come In On A Saturday

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: quasifaust

#28 Young Daughter In Hospital, Lunatic Continuing To Work from The Hospital and Obviously Posting It On LinkedIn

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: MrTimofTim

#29 It’s The Little Things That Get You Promoted

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: bottleface

#30 Built For The Grind

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: MilkSlap

#31 The Final Boss Of The Sales Grind

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: wesmantooth93

#32 I Don’t Think He’s Joking

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: WeArePandey

#33 Why Not Work 14-Hours Shifts 6 Days A Week Instead?

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: harpreet3254

#34 Being “Just” A Full-Time Student Is Not Good Enough

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: Khalid Farhan

#35 Grind 24/7 365

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: igetbuckets55

#36 “Say What You Will But I Worked During Vacation And Then Had To Post It On LinkedIn Because I’m So Productive And So Busy And Grind Hard To Show Everyone”

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: highinanxiety

#37 Bed In Office > No Bed In Office

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#38 Virtue Signalling 101

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: sidm2600883

#39 You Should Also Be Working At The Weekend

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: chocolate_buttons

#40 Where Do People Get These Statistics From

“What A Miserable Outlook On Life”: 40 Times Hustlers Didn’t Seem Human

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Interesting And Beautiful Old Things That These People Have The Pleasure Of Owning
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Personality Trait You Hate The Most?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Why Jon Stewart Thinks The Daily Show is Better With Trevor Noah
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2020
Owner Tired Of Rude Customers Puts Up Genius Bar Sign To Teach Them A Lesson, And It Works Instantly
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Uses Vectors To Create Beautiful Portraits Of Women
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographer Captures Everyday Life In One Of The World’s Most Densely Populated City
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.