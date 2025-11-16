Hey Pandas, What Is Your Go-To Comfort Video Game? (Closed)

It can be fighting games, simulator games, or games where you can punch demons.
#1
Does big tower tiny square count?
#2
I like a lot of them, but any games in the Portal franchise are my comfort games. My dad introduced me to Portal when I was about 8 years old, and it was the first video game I ever played. It brings back so many good memories, so now whenever I’m feeling down, I play some Portal and forget what I was worried about, at least for a little while.
#3
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I don’t do any missions, side quests, etc, I either go Korok hunting or I work on filling my compendium and getting the best possible nature photos. I’ll take and retake them to best show off all the detail put into the birds, flowers, vegetables, etc. I love taking humorous or adorable pictures of the enemies. Is a moblin photobombing my photo of a Hearty Radish? That’s even better. Did I get a pic of a Boko picking his nose? Awesome, it’s replacing that boring pic I took of him last week. I am the greatest Hylian photographer that ever was.
#4
I’m not much of a gamer, but when I game, it’s The Sims 4, SimCity, or Animal Crossing.
#5
I don’t have my own console (I have a family one but we always have to share) But IF I played comfort games it would be Pokemon. (But c’mon, my profile picture says enough lol)
#6
tomodachi life. fun game. i like my silly little miis
#7
Slime Rancher!!!! You go around and vacuum up slimes in your vacuum thing, and the aesthetic of it is really really neat.
#8
Any Forza Horizon game
#9
Powerwash Simulator. I have logged an embarrassing amount of hours playing this game while listening to true crime podcasts. Like, my brain is on standby for a few hours.
#10
I still have my 3DS, and really haven’t bothered to buy a Switch yet, but playing Animal Crossing: New leaf always puts me in a good mood, even if it is almost 7 years old.
#11
Not a big gamer anymore but my main daily escape game is Ark 2. I’ve been playing the same single player game for two years so it’s not really a game any more…. It’s my escape to another world…. I love spending time just chilling in my various massive compounds, farming, going on hunts with my favorite dinos, breeding my super army of gigantopithicus… It’s almost a meditation, quite relaxing really…..
#12
First off NotAlyx69, I love what u wrote for ur bio that’s hilarious. Also my go to games are probably my mobile game son my phone. Call of duty mobile Pocket Mortys, Marvel strike force, and idk I’m probably gonna get judged for this but Roblox.
#13
DragonVale. I used to play it with my mom when I was a kid.
#14
On console it’s “Arise: A Simple Story” – a beautiful game!
PC: “Monkey Island 2” – always takes me back to my childhood.
#15
Any of Sid Meier’s Civilization games. Despite being heavily imitated, they still remain the benchmark in 4X strategy games and I can play them for hours and hours (much to my wife’s chagrin)…
#16
Stardew Valley for the WIN! Sam is my favorite character!
#17
Would probably have to be Minecraft. I’ll turn the music volume up and listen to the soundtrack while I peacefully add to my current building project in my creative world. It’s quite relaxing!
#18
Any tomb raider game
…or minecraft
#19
Sky :: Children of the light. It’s so… wholesome. And cute. And simple. And last night I was beginning to think Inwas depressed, but then I met ‘The little prince’ and he played hide and seek with me and went around thinking that ‘The grown ups are very strange’ I can’t find him again, but despite being an NPC, he did make last night better. How can I POSSIBLY be depressed when I find EVERYTHING that adorable?
#20
I’d say apex legends but that game makes my blood boil at times, XD so probably at the moment it’s ratchet and clank (2016) or Minecraft dungeons,
#21
I’ve been playing Fallout 4 on and off for the last several years, but I don’t bother with the missions. I installed a ton of add-ons and cheats, and I just build and build and build. Every settlement has a theme. I can’t get enough.
At some point, though, I need to get a cheap PC again so I can go back to Thief: The Dark Project. Still the best video game ever, and I miss playing it a lot. I would hate to add up the hours I spent playing that from 1998 through the 2000s. Probably a college degree’s worth of time spent sneaking around dark castles.
#22
Gotta be The Sims 4
#23
Night in the Woods. I love Night in the Woods. I mean, there’s cool music, shoplifting, and ghosts, what’s not to like?
#24
Any Forza Horizon or Motorsport game.
