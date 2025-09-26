“White Wedding Dress”: 53 Takes On Weddings That You May Or May Not Agree With

Everyone has their own vision of a perfect wedding, but certain traditions have become mainstream despite only a few people actually enjoying them.
Be it the couple and their over-the-top expectations for the bridal party or the shameless distant uncle who arrives just to get hammered, there are so many things we are told to accept because that’s just the way it is. Well, even if we decide to comply, that doesn’t mean we can’t complain about them online.
Mette Blackburn, a wedding photographer from Utah, United States, asked the internet to share their most unfiltered hot takes about weddings, and the responses made it clear: sometimes, the ceremonies and the receptions are more fun to critique than to attend.
#1
If you burden your bridesmaids with ridiculous financial expectations youre a bad friend.
#2
Stop focusing on the wedding and start focusing on the marriage.
#3
Throwing cake in the bride’s face. She spent $80 on that makeup and $200 on her hair and you’ve just ruined all of it.
snowball_aka_floofy replied:
$80 and $200!? I got married in 2017 and I spent $550 and $600 🫣 I can’t imagine prices these days
amiyahsonlyfans replied:
why humiliate your new wife like that in front of your friends & family? it’s not funny if you’re the only one laughing
#4
Proposing to your partner at someone else’s wedding is lazy asf and a red flag in my book.
#5
Announcing anything at a wedding is unacceptable, pregnancy, engagement whatever, JAIL TIME
#6
A wedding is not a family reunion. You don’t have to invite the cousin you don’t like simply because your mom wants to avoid a fight with her sister.
#7
You don’t have to take his last name, btw. It’s not a requirement. He can always take yours if he wanted to.
#8
A destination wedding is a burden on the guests. Don’t be Suprised if not many show up because of finances
#9
Starting a marriage off in debt from a wedding is high key wack and a recipe for disaster
#10
Losing weight for the wedding is cringe, wanting to impress guests is cringe – it feels like this day is not about your own marriage but about being approved by the people around you
#11
Exposing the groom or bride in front of their families with an inside joke during a speech
#12
People who get mad at dry weddings are boring. If you’re canceling going to the biggest day of your loved one’s life just because there’s no booze, then you shouldn’t have been invited anyway. Be happy for the couple and have fun without needing to get wasted!
#13
The guest list is the couple’s guest list, not the family’s
sophiacarrieri replied:
when my cousin got married a few months ago this was a huge issue because our grandma wanted to invite all of HER friends and a church group
#14
Childfree weddings are perfectly fine. Stop crying about it. It’s not your day, nor is anything about you..get over it
#15
Getting sloppy drunk/ groom or bride being too drunk to remember the night is so odd to me. You can have a party and rage anytime- I replay my wedding over and over in my head all the time and it makes me so happy- what would’ve been the point in not honoring what an important day that was by treating it like a random night out
#16
If you wouldn’t invite them over for dinner… they shouldn’t be invited to the wedding
#17
White wedding dress. Like I get it it’s traditional but the meaning of it is quite disgusting and dehumanizing. Plus it’s one of the biggest days in a persons life so wouldn’t it be better to wear their favorite color dress? And if they do the backlash and shame they get for it is so irritating
#18
Unpopular opinion: it’s weird to want to be the center of attention and have everyone fawn over you all night… also hate when couples do a cheesy memorized dance routine like the Backstreet Boys in front of everyone. Maybe I’m autistic but it’s so awkward. I hate everything about weddings and that’s why I am not having one. Trip to the courthouse and then long amazing honeymoon. Thank God my fiancé is an introvert too and would also hate a wedding.
#19
THE WEDDING IS ABOUT THE COUPLE, NOT THE COUPLES’ PARENTS/FAMILY. if a family member doesn’t like how you do your wedding, they don’t have to come.
#20
Weddings don’t need to be a massive event with 100+ people. It’s supposed to be intimate, invite close family/friends only and spend the money on your honeymoon
#21
People shouldn’t be offended if they’re not invited to the wedding
#22
Expensive honeymoon over expensive wedding ANY day
#23
Don’t spend that much money on it. Houses are expensive, cars are expensive, life is expensive. Don’t drop 2 grand on it because it’s your “special day”
#24
Why do women get a full face done? Like if they want to that’s fine, but why is it pushed on us? Shouldn’t our husband find us beautiful without it? Or lighter makeup that enhances are features instead of making us look like a whole different person.
#25
I work as a bridal Consultant and my biggest tip: CHOOSE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE COMING TO THE SEARCHING FOR THE DRESS WISELY! No your mom who always bullies you or your best friend who always is jealous arent the best options!
#26
When you spend 50k on a wedding you will get divorced
#27
There should always be a dress code.🫣I hate seeing people wear basically pool towel dresses and flipflops for the ceremony
#28
Don’t invite anyone you couldn’t have a 10minute conversation with about your life or theirs.
#29
Getting legally married during your wedding day is a waste of money. Get the legal paperwork done before. Preferably by the end of the year BEFORE your wedding date. Use those tax savings to help pay for the wedding or honey moon and just have a close friend you trust officiant. Saves tons. Also the “last day single” idea of bachelor/bachelorette parties is disgusting. You aren’t single. You haven’t been for a while. You don’t need strippers
#30
Your uncle you see once every 5 years doesn’t have to walk you down the isle if you dont have a father. Let your mother do it.
hannahshijinks replied:
I wish I would’ve done that. I let my mother in law’s BOYFRIEND walk me down the isle just for him to cheat on her a few months later
#31
Your wedding is SO MUCH MORE than an instagram photo opp
#32
People shouldn’t be offended if you don’t attend their wedding. I fear weddings and big celebrations don’t make sense to me. I would only ever celebrate in the most intimate circle. Tbh I would just want to celebrate with my husband. The concept of wedding parties is just weird to me, I don’t like them and I don’t like meeting strangers on such occasions
#33
South Asian parents need to invest on their daughters’ education first, in stead of their wedding ceremonies.
#34
Weddings in general have become more of a competition rather than a ceremony to represent life long love and companionship. Once again society took something sacred and capitalized off of it.
#35
Don’t host a wedding if you don’t want to BE a host & consider the guests experience
#36
You cannot have a Kardashian level lavish wedding when you make 60K a year- stop trying to make your friends and guests pay for an event you can’t afford.
#37
People asking the couple when their having kids on their wedding day!
#38
Asking guests to pay so they get to attend is tacky. If you can’t afford a wedding either elope or just shorten your list.
#39
The bridezilla not including husband to be in any planning or decision making. Or his lack of interest in the event. No sir.
#40
whatever that garter thing is it’s so weird
#41
Ima say it. The way the brides really soak in the walk. One girl walked for like 5 minutes straight. I understand it’s ur moment but the slowness of it all is hilarious to me lol
#42
The only thing the couples parents can comment on is approving and that’s about it. They shouldn’t be making any judgmental commenting on who to bring, where it’s at, how much to spend, what to wear, etc. honestly unless you’re super super close to your parents. Just have your own little officiated wedding with just you two, the officiator, and no one else.
#43
When someone shows up late. My friend showed up 10 minutes late and Missed the whole kiss and everything
#44
Stone cold atheists demanding a church wedding 😂😂😂😂
#45
Please stop wearing extemely revealing dresses are your wedding.like are we serious rn.
#46
Stop wearing mini dresses as wedding dresses
#47
Wedding planners are a waste of money.
#48
Guests complaining when the toasts take too long, but it’s literally such a special moment for the couple. Let them share it with the people who love them enough to give a toast.
#49
Having an open bar at your wedding is setting yourself up for failure
#50
I think it’s stupid when the couple pays for stuff they don’t eat or drink. If they’re both vegetarian why is there a meat option? If both of them are sober why is there an open bar? I better be able to eat everything I paid for
#51
If you want a dancefloor it is ok to invite someone on the C list (probably not getting invited), just to keep the dancefloor alive. You need someone with the balls to be the first on the dancefloor
#52
Do not attend a wedding if you cannot afford to bring a gift. You decline the invite.
#53
If you haven’t previously met the fiancée you’re not invited. The wedding is to celebrate the union, you should invite those that have seen you grow in love as a couple.
