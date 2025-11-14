Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

by

We share a lot of stories online about people living with exotic wild animals, maybe after a rescue and recovery period that left the animal unable to live in the wild. While these stories may seem inspirational and make you want to welcome a wild prey animal into your home, it’s always important to remember that wild animal, no matter how tame they are, present much greater behavioral problems than animals bred to be domestic, and the people who care for them are most likely not showing the struggles that go on behind the scenes.

If you want a pet with all the majesty and grace of the real kings of the jungle, you don’t have to look far when a simple domestic cat from your local shelter would do. Here are some photos showing how much cats have in common with their distant relatives – black panthers.

They have fearsome fangs

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: Youted

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

They’re great athletes

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: achoirofcritters

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

…in more ways than one

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

They look fierce when on the prowl…

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: inmyelement

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: Getty

…or on the move…

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: Giri Cavale

…or just hanging out

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: Getty

Beware of sharp objects

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: Project Survival’s Cat Haven

But they also have a soft side

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: unknown

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Image credits: Dheeraj pach

While it’s a common anecdotal belief that black cats take longer to get adopted in shelters, as artist Jenny Jinya highlights in her viral black cat comics, the relationship between coat color and adoption rates is unclear. In one ASPCA study, black cats indeed made up 30% of cats euthanized in shelters, but also an impressive 31% of adoptions, suggesting that these cute cats may be simply among the most common coat colors born to mixed-breed cats and the most common to end up in shelters in the first place.

It’s also commonplace for shelters not to allow the adoption of black cats leading up to Halloween, due to the widespread belief that black cats are especially desired for ritual sacrifices. However, despite being treated as common knowledge, official reports on whether this is a confirmed practice or an urban legend are fuzzy, and some shelters have been dropping the policy in the 21st century, as the modern adoption application and interview process are deterrent enough for people who may have violent intentions. Shelter workers are more worried about adorable cats living on the streets becoming targets for abuse.

The Guardian published tips for taking good photos of your black pet cat after British shelters blamed Instagram culture for low black cat adoption rates, saying that potential adopters don’t find them selfie-friendly, but do we really need tips? Surely the fact that they show up in pictures like amorphous black shadows with eyes is part of the appeal. It’s like having a cryptid black animal for a pet. Do you have a house panther you’d like to share pictures of? Comment below!

Commenters voiced their appreciation for these creatures of the night

Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos
Someone Notices That Panthers Are Just XXXL Sized Black Cats, Compares Them In 16 Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce 5x02
Preview: Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce 5×02: Rule #149 Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2018
Cat Vs. Bear: Wild Bear Tries To Enter A House But Meets A Cat
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Have Spent Three Years Building A 4k Stock Footage Library And Taking Stills Along The Way
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
27 People Took Stunning Photos Of The Last Supermoon Of 2020
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
166 Hilarious Dog Snapchats That Are Impawsible Not To Laugh At (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guys Has Incredible Kung Fu Slinky Tricks on Chinese TV Talent Show
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.